‘A disgrace’ – Jamie Carragher doesn’t hold back in response to ‘choreographed’ Salah comments

Images via Sky Sports and Carl Recine/Getty Images

Jamie Carragher hasn’t held back in his reaction to the incendiary comments from Mo Salah after Liverpool’s 3-3 draw at Leeds on Saturday night.

After a third consecutive match in which he didn’t start, the Reds winger claimed that his relationship with Arne Slot has disintegrated and that ‘the club has thrown me under the bus’, adding that certain ‘promises’ which were seemingly made to him had been broken (Sky Sports).

The 33-year-old has duly been left at home for LFC’s Champions League clash away to Inter Milan on Tuesday night, despite the absences of fellow forwards Federico Chiesa and Cody Gakpo, and the head coach said that his reasons for not bringing the Egyptian to Italy are ‘clear’.

Carragher labels Salah comments a ‘disgrace’

On Sky Sports‘ Monday Night Football, Carragher launched an impassioned broadside against Salah over his remarks at the weekend, accusing the player of deliberately waiting for a ‘bad result’ to go public with his thoughts.

The pundit said: “I thought it was a disgrace what he did after the game. Some people have painted it as an emotional outburst; I do not think it was.

“I think whenever Mo Salah stops in the mixed zone, which he’s done four times in eight years at Liverpool, it’s choreographed between him and his agent to cause maximum damage and to strengthen his own position.”

Carragher added: “The line that stands out for me is ‘thrown under the bus’. He’s tried to throw the club under the bus twice in the last 12 months with the situations just mentioned.

“Going after the owners initially, and these are owners who have been paying him hundreds of thousands of pounds for six years, he’s complained a year ago because they hadn’t given him a new contract at the age of 32. The club are more than entitled to do that.”

“I think some of the criticism of Salah this season has been excessive, but I will go after Salah when he tries to throw my club under the bus off the pitch and when he’s just thinking about himself.”

Carragher has been critical of ‘absolute legend’ Salah before

This is far from the first time that Carragher has been critical of Salah after the latter has voiced his grievances in public about his situation at Liverpool.

When the Egyptian said in November 2024 that he was ‘more out than in’ as to whether he’d stay at the club beyond the (then) expiry of his contract in the subsequent summer, the former Reds defender accused our number 11 of being ‘selfish’.

Alisson Becker also spoke to the media on Monday evening ahead of the Inter game and seemed a little irked by his teammate’s remarks, saying that the winger’s omission from the squad for tomorrow night ‘is a consequence of what he did’ and that he’s ‘smart enough to know that’ (Liverpool Echo).

While highly critical of Salah’s actions on Saturday night, Carragher was also keen to stress that he views the 33-year-old as ‘an absolute legend of Liverpool’ and a ‘superstar’ who has provided him and Reds fans with ‘some of the greatest nights’ of their lives.

The Egyptian’s legendary status at Anfield is beyond question given the generational scoring numbers that he’s consistently racked up since his arrival from Roma in 2017, but his comments at the weekend certainly haven’t helped his club during an already arduous season.

We can only hope that he and Slot can make up any apparent differences between them, for it’d be a crying shame for one of the greatest LFC careers of all time to end in such acrimony.

You can view Carragher’s comments about Salah in full below, via Sky Sports on YouTube: