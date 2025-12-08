What Chivu had to say about Salah and Liverpool ahead of Tuesday meeting

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Liverpool head to Milan looking to extend their impressive European record, but the absence of Mo Salah will dominate discussion ahead of Tuesday’s clash at San Siro.

Cristian Chivu, Inter’s Romanian head coach, spoke to Sky Sports (via Sempreinter) ahead of the game, offering praise for our squad while refusing to comment on the Salah situation.

Inter coach Chivu assesses Liverpool threat

“It’s Liverpool, one of the most decorated clubs in the world, a team with big ambitions every year, in every competition,” Chivu said.

“They won the Premier League, they started well this season, and then had a dip. But those are normal moments in a season.

“Considering what they represent as a club and as a squad… they have players who know how to read moments, who can raise their level in the games that matter, and tomorrow is one of those.”

Chivu also addressed Inter’s own squad issues, including Manuel Akanji’s fitness, but avoided discussion about Salah’s Leeds United outburst, saying: “I don’t talk about other teams’ problems. We also have our own issues and questions to answer.”

Liverpool’s recent 3-3 draw at Leeds underlined the importance of our top performers.

Hugo Ekitike’s quickfire brace and Dominik Szoboszlai’s late effort highlighted our attacking potency, but defensive lapses allowed Leeds back into the game.

With Gakpo and Chiesa sidelined, the Reds will be even more reliant on Wirtz, Ekitike, Isak, and our midfield creators. Fans will be concerned, but our squad has proven it can rise in the moments that matter.

Liverpool’s European record and key stats ahead of San Siro

Liverpool have faced Inter six times in Europe, winning four. A victory would make us only the second visiting team to beat the Italians three times at San Siro in the European Cup, emulating Bayern Munich.

Our record in Italian away games is strong, with five wins in the last six fixtures.

Dominik Szoboszlai and Virgil van Dijk have played every minute of our Champions League campaign this season, ensuring continuity in key areas.

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley faces suspension in Marseille if booked here. The Reds have lost only twice on December 9 in history, the last in 2009 against Fiorentina.

The upcoming clash will test Liverpool’s resilience, particularly without Salah.

Our ability to respond under pressure, manage the match, and exploit our attacking options will define whether we continue to build on our European pedigree this season.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile