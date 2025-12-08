Alisson to speak publicly on Salah amid media storm

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are braced for updates on Mo Salah as Arne Slot and Alisson will speak at the press conference ahead of our Champions League trip to Milan, with tensions surrounding the Egyptian forward continuing to dominate headlines.

Salah situation remains centre stage for Liverpool

As reported by Aadam Patel from BBC Sport on X, Alisson is expected to join our head coach at the AXA Training Centre for Monday’s press conference at 6.45pm UK time.

He added: “Egyptian FA still expect Salah to join them in Cairo on December 15. No plans to change yet.”

The Dutchman, as reported by James Pearce, continues to enjoy full backing from Fenway Sports Group despite the media storm created by Salah’s post-match comments following our chaotic 3-3 draw at Leeds.

Our No.11 expressed that he feels sidelined and implied the club had not kept promises after signing a new contract last season, signalling a breakdown in his relationship with the 47-year-old.

It’s also said that some teammates noticed a shift in Salah’s mood after being informed he would be on the bench at Elland Road.

Press conference focus ahead of Champions League trip

Liverpool’s recent defensive frailties were on display again at Leeds, with six second-half goals highlighting how fragile we have been despite our attacking threat.

Hugo Ekitike’s brace put us 2-0 ahead, but Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Anton Stach clawed the hosts back, with Ao Tanaka’s late equaliser denying us victory.

This was the third goal Liverpool have conceded in the 90th minute or later this season, tying the club record from 2010-11.

While the briefing is officially for Slot to discuss tactics and preparations for Inter Milan, he and Alisson will inevitably be asked about Salah.

How the conversation unfolds could shape the next phase of the Egyptian’s season.

Some reports have suggested a January exit is possible if the situation remains unresolved.

The former Roma winger has publicly indicated he feels “thrown under the bus” and doubts the continuation of his bond with our manager, making today’s statements potentially pivotal.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile