Liverpool weigh Salah’s Italy trip amid AFCON uncertainty – report

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are now facing a difficult decision over whether Mo Salah will travel to Italy this week, with tensions surrounding the Egyptian forward continuing to dominate discussions at Anfield.

Salah’s future at Liverpool under the spotlight

Senior football correspondent Ben Jacobs reported on X that “Liverpool set to make a decision this morning on whether Mo Salah travels to Italy.

“Arne Slot retains the backing of the Liverpool board. Al-Hilal keen on Salah if a January move becomes viable. San Diego also have the Egyptian forward on their radar.”

Salah’s post-match comments after our 3-3 draw at Leeds suggested he feels pushed out and that the club has not kept promises made during his recent contract negotiations.

This echoes James Pearce’s reporting that some teammates noticed a shift in his mood after being informed he would be on the bench at Elland Road.

Arne Slot continues to enjoy full backing from Fenway Sports Group despite the public fallout.

While Liverpool view his recent absence from the starting XI as temporary, there is clear external interest in Salah, with Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer clubs circling should a January move be pursued.

The Egyptian winger’s situation is complicated further by the timing of AFCON, which could influence both his availability and potential transfer options.

Pressure mounts after chaotic Leeds draw

Liverpool’s 3-3 draw at Leeds highlighted both our attacking threat without Salah and the defensive fragility of the squad.

The equaliser from Ao Tanaka was the third goal Liverpool have conceded in the 90th minute or later this season, tying the club record from 2010-11.

Hugo Ekitike’s quickfire brace briefly put us 2-0 ahead, but defensive lapses allowed Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Anton Stach to claw Leeds back into the game, with Dominik Szoboszlai seeming to snatch a late win before another set-piece goal denied us three points.

How we manage Salah in the coming days will have major implications for squad morale and results over the busy festive period.

His comments about a broken bond with Arne Slot, where he suggested he was being made a scapegoat for poor performances, underline the seriousness of the situation.

