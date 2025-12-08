Liverpool weigh Salah’s Italy trip amid AFCON uncertainty – report

Liverpool are now facing a difficult decision over whether Mo Salah will travel to Italy this week, with tensions surrounding the Egyptian forward continuing to dominate discussions at Anfield.
Salah’s future at Liverpool under the spotlight
Senior football correspondent Ben Jacobs reported on X that “Liverpool set to make a decision this morning on whether Mo Salah travels to Italy.
“Arne Slot retains the backing of the Liverpool board. Al-Hilal keen on Salah if a January move becomes viable. San Diego also have the Egyptian forward on their radar.”
Salah’s post-match comments after our 3-3 draw at Leeds suggested he feels pushed out and that the club has not kept promises made during his recent contract negotiations.
This echoes James Pearce’s reporting that some teammates noticed a shift in his mood after being informed he would be on the bench at Elland Road.
Arne Slot continues to enjoy full backing from Fenway Sports Group despite the public fallout.
While Liverpool view his recent absence from the starting XI as temporary, there is clear external interest in Salah, with Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer clubs circling should a January move be pursued.
The Egyptian winger’s situation is complicated further by the timing of AFCON, which could influence both his availability and potential transfer options.
Pressure mounts after chaotic Leeds draw
Liverpool’s 3-3 draw at Leeds highlighted both our attacking threat without Salah and the defensive fragility of the squad.
The equaliser from Ao Tanaka was the third goal Liverpool have conceded in the 90th minute or later this season, tying the club record from 2010-11.
Hugo Ekitike’s quickfire brace briefly put us 2-0 ahead, but defensive lapses allowed Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Anton Stach to claw Leeds back into the game, with Dominik Szoboszlai seeming to snatch a late win before another set-piece goal denied us three points.
How we manage Salah in the coming days will have major implications for squad morale and results over the busy festive period.
His comments about a broken bond with Arne Slot, where he suggested he was being made a scapegoat for poor performances, underline the seriousness of the situation.
Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile
Slot has lost the plot. The sooner the management realise and accept that fact, the sooner we can get someone better in. You cannot have these players and play this badly. Any other manager with these players would be top of the league. Gakpo, Konate and Mac Allister have been the worst this season and yet Salah is the one singled out! Shameful management
Agreed that some selections are not ideal but this season, we started playing 4231. Last season, we are still on 433 and we were winning majority of the games. There is always the triangle on the right side with Szoboslai and Trent and Robertson, Macallister and Diaz form the triangle on the left. Gakpo accepted his squad role but this season, due to lack of competition, he starts most of the time. I will question why we did not buy the 1 or 2 dms that is required for 4231. Why wasn’t Diaz’s replacement purchased? The stability of the team is clearly disrupted and we lost that gegenpressing klopp taught the team for so long.
Salah should not be picked as the scapegoat as the last 3 games were not ideal even with Salah on the bench or not even playing. Salah is really extraordinary as he breaks records after records. These kinds of players have egos and I foresee he will not remain silent for such treatment. I believe he loves the club otherwise he would have asked to leave when Saudi club came knocking with huge pay package. With the situation now, for his best interest, he should leave. I will remember him for his contributions to my beloved club.
Fsg is clearly concerned about dollars and cents. I believe the renewal of Salah and van dijk’s contracts allows them to have the option of making some $ instead of letting them go on free transfers.
Slot needs to really work wonders and start winning. His position is precarious and fsg will not hesitate to give him the boot if we are in danger of missing UCL.