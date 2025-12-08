Ornstein: Liverpool are weighing up leaving Mo Salah out of the squad to face Inter

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

The build-up to our Champions League trip to Italy has taken a turn that few expected only a couple of months ago.

Liverpool are weighing up leaving Mo Salah out of the squad to face Inter on Tuesday, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.

The Egyptian trained with the group on Monday but the final call is set to be made by sporting director Richard Hughes, working closely with our ownership, in what would be a clear show of backing for Arne Slot.

This follows the 33-year-old’s explosive post-match comments after our 3–3 draw at Leeds, when the former Roma man said he felt “thrown under the bus” and suggested someone at the club “doesnt want me in the club”.

The draw at Elland Road already came with layers of tension.

We twice let a two-goal advantage slip, with Hugo Ekitike scoring a brace before late goals from Anton Stach and Ao Tanaka forced another frustrating draw.

Within that chaotic backdrop, James Pearce reported: “It wasn’t a complete surprise to senior figures at Liverpool that Salah spoke out, but his attack on the club and Slot went further than anyone anticipated.”

He also said that team-mates noticed a change in his mood on the Friday before Leeds, after finding out he would be on the bench again.

The Athletic’s latest update stresses that Liverpool do not view leaving him out of the Inter game as disciplinary and see it as an isolated match decision rather than a long-term demotion.

There is also confidence inside the club that this is repairable.

With Salah claiming “we dont have any relationship” anymore and adding that “all of the sudden… someone doesnt want me in the club” – to then leave him out of the trip to Italy may only reaffirm this opinion.

Salah decision latest for Inter

The possibility of travelling without our No.11 is a major football decision as much as a political one.

Arne Slot is preparing the group for a huge European away game with uncertainty still swirling around one of our most influential players of the past decade.

Hughes’ involvement underlines the significance.

Liverpool insist commitment to Salah remains

Despite the noise, Liverpool maintain that they remain fully committed to the Premier League winner and his contract that runs until 2027.

The club are not planning for a January exit and are not actively seeking replacements.

Those briefing positions match internal sentiment that the current standoff “can still be turned around”.

For now, the focus shifts to whether he boards the flight to Italy.

What happens next could define the direction of our season as much as anything happening on the pitch.

