What senior figures truly thought as Salah tension erupts inside Liverpool on Sunday – Pearce

The noise around Mo Salah continues to grow as the fallout from Elland Road leaves us facing another defining week.

Liverpool analysis shows why the Salah situation escalated

James Pearce’s update for The Athletic attempted to piece together how the last 48 hours unfolded, and the insight from club sources paints a picture of a storm that had been brewing for longer than many first assumed.

According to those briefed on events, “it wasn’t a complete surprise to senior figures at Liverpool that Salah spoke out, but his attack on the club and Slot went further than anyone anticipated.”

That same group also told The Athletic that “some team-mates were braced for it, having noticed a change in Salah’s mood on Friday after he was informed by Slot that he would be on the bench at Leeds.”

The Egyptian winger spoke after the game about how he felt his bond with our head coach had “broken” in recent weeks, and that context only adds weight to why the interview caused such a spark when it landed.

Despite the noise, Pearce made it clear that “Liverpool’s owner, Fenway Sports Group, retains complete faith in Slot despite this latest controversy and poor recent results.”

The club also stressed that “Liverpool regarded his recent spell out of the team as a temporary measure rather than the end of him as a regular starter,” which adds a thought that the situation could be repaired.

The forward’s possible next steps remain unclear, although Pearce notes that “there is strong interest from the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer clubs” should the No.11 consider leaving after representing Egypt at AFCON.

What Liverpool must now resolve around Salah

The bigger question is what happens before then.

Our No.11’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, praised our boss earlier this year – now it feels like their relationship could be irreparable.

From a football perspective, the 3–3 draw at Leeds underlined our defensive problems rather than any structural issue up front, as we conceded our third result-altering goal in the 90th minute or later this season.

Those are issues the Dutchman must solve quickly, but resolving the tension with our highest scorer of the modern era sits alongside it.

Whether Salah travels to Milan now becomes the next major call and whilst Pearce and Paul Joyce attempt to explain what is happening behind the scenes – it feels like the beginning of the end for a club legend.

What is clear is that Liverpool need direction and unity at a time when every word and every decision is being watched more closely than ever.

