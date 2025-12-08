Paul Joyce outlines major Liverpool worry as Salah dilemma deepens

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Football rarely delivers such raw days but the fallout from what Mo Salah said after Leeds has put us back under the microscope.

Joyce questions Liverpool unity as Salah makes bold comments

Paul Joyce reported for The Times: “If Mo Salah loves Liverpool why has he thrown a hand grenade into the season?” That line echoed loud after a chaotic 3–3 draw at Elland Road.

The column went on to argue that the “dark corridor at a dank Elland Road” interview marked a turning point, accusing the forward of targeting more than just Arne Slot – calling out unnamed teammates, selection decisions, and the club’s direction.

It’s a stunning assessment of a player who scored 250 times in a Liverpool shirt and sits third on the club’s all-time scoring list.

But that legacy doesn’t erase the message behind the terse words.

The writer asked what Salah hoped to achieve from this act of “betrayal”, and speculated that the strongest bond between player and club now lies in tatters.

Why Liverpool must now choose between disruption and stability

Saturday night exposed serious cracks. Defensive mistakes, set-piece fragility, and a lack of control after going 2–0 up have left us reeling.

The club has spent big but this moment shows money won’t mask internal strain. If decisions and relationships are public, it can cause major issues inside Anfield.

Salah’s problem may resonate with some supporters, especially as many believe he was hard done by in selection. Yet using a public platform to challenge the manager is new ground.

It’s quite the u-turn after our No.11’s agent publicly backed Slot earlier this year, now their relationship lays in tatters.

Joyce’s warning hangs over us: either we respond with unity and clarity – or this could spiral into a full-blown reckoning – with a club legend leaving the club under a substantial cloud.

We need action. We need identity. And we need a squad ready to prove that Liverpool remains a collective before it becomes chaos.

