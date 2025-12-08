Mo Salah trains with Liverpool on Monday as doubts arise over absent duo ahead of Inter clash

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

All eyes would’ve been on Liverpool’s training session on Monday morning to see if Mo Salah would be involved, following his explosive tirade after the 3-3 draw against Leeds over the weekend.

As per Ben Jacobs, club chiefs have given themselves time to deliberate on whether or not the winger would fly out with the rest of Arne Slot’s squad for the Champions League fixture against Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

Despite some reports that the 33-year-old will be omitted for the trip to the San Siro after his public admission that his relationship with the head coach has deteriorated, it appears that any tensions between the pair aren’t irreparable as of yet.

Salah trained with Liverpool on Monday

On Monday morning, the club’s official YouTube channel shared a livestream of the Reds’ preparations at the AXA Training Centre ahead of tomorrow’s match, and Salah was among those who partook in the session, with the Egyptian seen to be smiling at intervals.

However, as per Liverpool World, two of his teammates were conspicuous by their absence from the open training session, with no sign of either Wataru Endo or Federico Chiesa in Kirkby, thus raising doubts as to whether they’ll be involved against Inter.

The travelling Liverpool squad for the game in Italy is set to be confirmed on Monday afternoon.

Is Salah’s training involvement a temporary truce or a sign of a resolution?

Although neither Endo nor Chiesa are regular starters for the Reds (they’ve only played 626 minutes combined across all competitions this season), it’d be a blow for Slot not to have them to call upon for the match against Inter.

The Italian forward has proven to be impactful off the bench in more ways than one this term, scoring a crucial late goal against Bournemouth on the opening day and preventing Wilson Isidor from netting a stoppage-time winner for Sunderland at Anfield last week.

However, Salah’s involvement in Liverpool training would suggest that, despite Wayne Rooney’s pleas to the contrary, he could be among the travelling squad for tomorrow’s match at the San Siro, with any differences with Slot seemingly put to one side for now.

In a few hours’ time we’ll know for certain whether or not he’ll fly out to Milan. If he does, the LFC team sheet on Tuesday night will make for compelling reading to see if he’s featured, either as a starter or a substitute.

Is his involvement in training a mere temporary truce, or a sign that he and the head coach can work things out over a longer-term basis? The answer should become more apparent in the coming days and weeks.