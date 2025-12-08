Leaked Van Dijk clip sparks fresh debate over Salah at Liverpool

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

The atmosphere around Liverpool has intensified after a leaked clip showed Virgil van Dijk after the high-profile interview from Mo Salah at Elland Road.

Van Dijk video hints at Salah support in Liverpool dressing room

For those of you who said it is fake news, here’s the video pic.twitter.com/KpTIsLPrbh — Szobi🐦‍🔥❣️ (@phoenix_1892) December 8, 2025

A video circulating on X appears to capture Virgil van Dijk telling officials or members of the press, “let him say something” after Salah’s remarkable comments.

While it’s not certain the centre-back knew exactly what his teammate would say, though it has now been confirmed to have been said after the initial interview, the timing and context have led many to link it to the Egyptian winger’s incendiary post-match comments after our 3-3 draw at Leeds.

James Pearce reported that “it wasn’t a complete surprise to senior figures at Liverpool that Salah spoke out, but his attack on the club and Slot went further than anyone anticipated.”

Those sources added that “some team-mates were braced for it, having noticed a change in Salah’s mood on Friday after he was informed by Slot that he would be on the bench at Leeds.”

Salah himself made it clear he feels let down by the club and the manager, stating that “the club promised me a lot in the summer, and so far I’m on the bench three games (in a row), so I can’t say they’re keeping their promises.”

That context could help explain why some players may have encouraged him to speak freely.

The dressing room tension has been highlighted further by posts on X, with some claiming “the captain Virgil van Dijk and other key figures in the dressing room are on Mo Salah’s side. They want Arne Slot sacked.”

What Liverpool must decide following Salah outburst

Liverpool’s recent defensive fragility only adds to the pressure. Our 3-3 draw at Leeds saw us concede for the third time this season in the 90th minute or later, highlighting recurring lapses from set-pieces.

Pearce also noted that “Liverpool’s owner, Fenway Sports Group, retains complete faith in Slot despite this latest controversy and poor recent results.”

He added the club sees Salah’s time out of the starting eleven as temporary, rather than a sign he will no longer be a regular, while interest from Saudi Pro League and MLS clubs remains a potential factor after AFCON.

Liverpool need clarity on whether Salah travels to Milan and how the dressing room aligns behind our head coach.

Fans will be watching every word and action in the coming days.

