Liverpool team news v Inter: Isak and Mac Allister recalled as Arne Slot springs Wirtz surprise

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Liverpool play their final Champions League fixture of 2025 tonight as they take on last season’s runners-up Internazionale at the San Siro.

The Reds won at the iconic venue in the tournament last year, beating the Nerazzurri’s arch-rivals AC Milan 3-1 in Arne Slot’s first European game with LFC, and that result set in motion a four-month unbeaten run which formed the bedrock of our Premier League title triumph.

How the under-pressure Dutchman could do with a similar outcome (and subsequent sustained improvement) here, particularly after a 72-hour period dominated by the fallout from Mo Salah’s explosive comments on Saturday night.

The Egyptian hasn’t travelled to Italy for tonight’s match after his much-discussed interview, while Cody Gakpo is ruled out through injury and Federico Chiesa is absent because of illness, leaving just two senior forwards available in Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.

How will that affect Liverpool’s starting line-up against Inter?

Liverpool starting XI to face Inter

Slot makes four changes from the side which began the chaotic 3-3 draw at Leeds on Saturday.

Alisson Becker continues in goal, with the familiar pairing of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate ahead of him at centre-back. Both full-backs are changed, with Joe Gomez and Andy Robertson replacing Conor Bradley and Milos Kerkez respectively.

Alexis Mac Allister is recalled to the starting XI in a midfield which also includes Ryan Gravenberch, Curtis Jones and Dominik Szoboszlai. Isak also comes into the line-up to partner Ekitike in attack.

The substitutes’ bench surprisingly includes Florian Wirtz, as well as three teenagers in Rio Ngumoha, Trey Nyoni and Wellity Lucky, with the latter getting the call into the senior squad amid several absences to first-team regulars.

