‘Injustice’ – Dejan Lovren reply to Mo Salah social media post clearly shows whose side he is on

Images via @mosalah on Instagram and Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Dejan Lovren and Mo Salah were extremely close friends during their three years together at Liverpool, and the former Reds defender has unsurprisingly come out strongly in support of the Egyptian after the latter’s explosive comments over the weekend.

There’s been a widescale public backlash towards the 33-year-old after he claimed that his relationship with Arne Slot has disintegrated and that ‘someone doesn’t want me in the club’, with Jamie Carragher particularly angry in his rebuke of our number 11.

The winger was left out of the squad for tonight’s Champions League clash against Inter Milan, even with Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa unavailable, and Alisson Becker ruefully described it as ‘a consequence of what he did‘ on Saturday night.

Lovren sticks up for Salah amid ‘injustice’

On Tuesday morning, Salah took to Instagram to post an image of him working out at the gym in the AXA Training Centre, with the Egyptian not including a caption to accompany the photo.

Two of his ex-Liverpool teammates in Jordan Henderson and Adrian commented with heart emojis in a show of solidarity with the forward, and Lovren went even further with a strongly-worded reply of: “The only way to deal with injustice is to fight with all our strength. ❤️❤️”

Lovren and Salah friendship remains undiminished

The close friendship between Salah and Lovren was well documented during their time as teammates at Anfield, with the Egypt winger posting an emotional farewell message to the Croatian defender when the latter departed Merseyside at the end of the title-winning 2019/20 season.

Our former no.6 evidently feels strongly about the public persecution of the 33-year-old and his notable omission from the matchday squad to face Inter, judging by his description of those situations as an ‘injustice’.

Unfortunately, it always seemed likely that the ex-Roma forward would be left at home after his outburst over the weekend, and as Alisson said, it’s a heavy price to pay for his ill-judged public comments.

That Salah spent Tuesday in the gym in Kirkby rather than in Milan to prepare for a crunch Champions League fixture is a crying shame, especially with Liverpool so thin on forwards for what had already promised to be a daunting challenge to overcome.

Just as some have strongly condemned the Egyptian, Lovren has every bit as emphatically spoken out in his favour, with the duo’s friendship clearly undiminished since the Croatian left Anfield five years ago.

You can view Salah’s post (and Lovren’s reply) below, via mosalah on Instagram: