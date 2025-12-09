Alexis Mac Allister did something in 75th minute v Inter that Liverpool fans will love

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

It may have gone largely unnoticed, but Alexis Mac Allister did something in the second half of Liverpool’s win over Inter Milan tonight which’ll have delighted Arne Slot and Reds supporters.

Just when it seemed that the head coach would have his first 0-0 draw in his 80th game in charge of the Merseyside giants, Alessandro Bastoni tugged the shirt of Florian Wirtz and, after a VAR review, Felix Zwayer awarded a penalty that Dominik Szoboszlai duly converted.

LFC will feel that some sense of justice was restored after Ibrahima Konate’s first-half goal was harshly disallowed, and it was a tempestuous contest overseen by a whistle-happy referee.

Mac Allister rushes to protect Jones after Inter gamesmanship

Curtis Jones was booked for dissent in the 74th minute and continued to voice his fury at the official, with Slot imploring the midfielder to keep his head and avoid talking himself into the same fate which befell Lucas Paqueta in Liverpool’s recent win over West Ham.

A minute later, Sky Sports reporter Vinny O’Connor noticed that some of the Inter players were trying to sway the ref into showing the 24-year-old a second yellow card, adding that Mac Allister ‘went in to stick up for his teammate’ amid some pushing and shoving between the two sides.

What Mac Allister did summed up Liverpool’s unity and spirit

Slot will have loved the sight of the Argentine midfielder rushing to the defence of his teammate, not just to protect him from a second booking but also to make it quite clear to those in blue and black that he wasn’t going to stand for any devious nonsense from them.

It was a match rife with soft free kicks for both teams, and Zwayer will be in the spotlight over the two major VAR decisions from tonight, but none of that will bother Liverpool as they came away with a richly deserved victory.

In a troubling season where the spirit of the Reds players has been questioned, and amid all the fallout from Mo Salah’s comments on Saturday, this was the kind of performance which proved that this squad is 100% behind their head coach.

Mac Allister sticking up for Jones as the Inter players tried to get him sent off summed up the sense of unity in the LFC side tonight, and that is exactly what we need to take into our remaining matches this term, starting with a tricky home clash against Brighton next weekend.