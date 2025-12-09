‘Why?’ – Rio Ferdinand sends VAR suggestion amidst Liverpool controversy

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand sent a suggestion to officials via his official page on X following Liverpool’s Champions League victory over Inter Milan.

Liverpool were on the both the right end and the wrong end of VAR controversy this evening as they ran out 1-0 winners at San Siro.

The Reds travelled to face Inter aiming to return to winning ways after successive draws in the Premier League.

A late Dominik Szoboszlai penalty was enough to separate the two sides in northern Italy – much to the frustration of the hosts – after an intervention from VAR sent referee Felix Zwayer to the monitor who adjudged Florian Wirtz had his shirt tugged in the penalty area.

Up stepped the Hungarian, arguably Liverpool’s player of the season so far, to fire emphatically past Yann Sommer between the sticks.

Zwayer had already been sent to the monitor in the first half following another intervention from VAR. Arne Slot’s side thought they had took the lead thanks to a headed effort from Ibou Konate – only for the referee to decide the ball had struck Hugo Ekitike’s arm prior to our No.5’s goal.

The players, coaches and spectators were left in limbo while VAR did their checks in the background for five minutes, before Zwayer was then sent to the monitor pitch side.

As a result of these delays from VAR checks – something now common throughout all top divisions in Europe and on the international stage – Ferdinand has voiced his opinion on the process.

The 47-year-old may have represented Liverpool’s bitter rivals Manchester United for 12 years, but it’s hard to argue against his comments!

Check his post below: