How Arne Slot reacted instantly to disallowed Ibou Konate goal after five-minute VAR shambles

Arne Slot could only watch on in disbelief as Ibrahima Konate had a goal harshly disallowed in the first half of Liverpool’s game against Inter Milan tonight.

The Reds made light of their recent struggles with a strong performance at the San Siro in the opening half-hour, and when the French defender nodded the ball past Yann Sommer and into the Nerazzurri net, it seemed as though the visitors had a deserved lead.

That incident occurred in the 32nd minute. By the time the officials in the VAR booth looked at it and summoned referee Felix Zwayer to the pitchside monitor, with the German then ruling out the goal, the clock had ticked into the 37th minute.

How did Slot react to disallowed goal?

Five minutes of interminable frustration and nothing to show for it for Liverpool. Absolutely ridiculous, really.

Liverpool Echo journalist Ian Doyle took to X to note Slot’s disbelieving reaction when the final verdict was eventually reached, posting: ‘Goal disallowed finally. Very borderline decision there. Slot shakes his head on the touchline and who can blame him’.

No wonder Slot couldn’t believe his eyes

That shambolic episode just sums up how our luck – and that of our head coach – is going right now.

The ball did hit Hugo Ekitike in the arm, but only when it inadvertently struck him before finding its way to Konate. It certainly wasn’t a clear deliberate handball by the French striker, and it absolutely didn’t warrant a VAR check which took a whole five minutes.

The whole point of bringing in the technology in the late 2010s was to address ‘clear and obvious’ errors. What happened in the Inter penalty area most certainly didn’t fall into that category, and the longer it went on, the more it seemed that the officials were seeking an excuse to rule it out.

Slot shaking his head on the touchline spoke volumes. He must’ve felt like blowing a fuse over the injustice against his team, but would’ve known the potential consequences of doing so.

Liverpool are level at half-time but deserve to be 1-0 ahead. Hopefully the Reds can use that farcical decision as motivational fuel to raise their game even more in the second half and come away with a much-needed victory.

