Phil Thompson urges Arne Slot to emulate former LFC manager with suggested tactical change tonight

Image via The Good, The Bad & The Football

Phil Thompson has made the case for Arne Slot to consider a change in formation for Liverpool’s Champions League fixture away to Inter Milan tonight.

The Reds have been dogged by ongoing defensive problems this season, with a depressing tally of 38 goals conceded in all competitions, with 14 of those being shipped in our last six matches (a run which includes one clean sheet).

The Premier League champions had seemed in firm control when leading 2-0 with 20 minutes remaining against Leeds on Saturday, only for a crazy foul by Ibrahima Konate to give away a penalty and trigger a late collapse which saw the game end 3-3.

Thompson advises Slot to play a back three tonight

Speaking on The Official Liverpool FC Podcast, Thompson called for Slot to consider playing three centre-backs against Inter to help stem the tide of goals against the Reds, echoing a tactical change that the late Gerard Houllier made when he was the Frenchman’s assistant at Anfield.

The 1981 European Cup-winning captain said: “It’s three games [unbeaten], small steps, [but] too many goals have been conceded. That’s the big thing and we’ve got to start [defending better].

“I don’t know if we have come to the point where we’ve seriously got to think about playing three at the back, five at the back – Konate, [Joe] Gomez and Virgil van Dijk – to play in there and have wing-backs.