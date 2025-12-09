Slot, Van Dijk & Robertson share ‘tough’ takes on Mo Salah aftermath immediately after 1-0 win vs Inter

(Photos by Alex Livesey, Dan Istitene & Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson were keen to deliver messages of unity in the aftermath of Mo Salah’s controversial post-Leeds outburst.

The Egyptian international has found himself a sudden outcast as far as the Liverpool starting-XI is concerned, missing out entirely on the Reds’ 1-0 triumph against Inter Milan.

Dominik Szoboszlai secured all three points at the San Siro with a superbly taken penalty kick late on in the second half.

Andy Robertson hopes to keep playing with Mo Salah

Andy Robertson spoke in glowing terms about Liverpool’s highly-prized number 11 following his banishment from the squad.

“It’s a tough situation obviously,” the Scotland international told Amazon Prime.

“We’re talking about one of the greatest players to ever play at this club. He’s been unbelievable for us for eight and a half years.”

Robertson went on to add: “Whatever’s happening, happens internally now. We’re all together, that’s the main thing, in the changing room, and I think you’ve seen that today.”

When questioned on whether the situation could be resolved, seeing Salah back in action for Liverpool: “That’ll be up to other people, it’s not up to me.

“But I love playing with Mo Salah and I hope to continue playing with him.”

It now remains to be seen what exactly the extent of Salah’s involvement will be for the club’s upcoming return to Premier League action against Brighton on Saturday.

Virgil van Dijk remains tight-lipped on Mo Salah

Virgil van Dijk likewise refused to be drawn into openly criticising his Liverpool teammate when facing the media after full-time.

The Dutchman made it crystal clear that his teammates had only the Champions League meeting with Inter Milan on their minds – and getting a much-needed (and well-earned) victory.

“Obviously, it’s difficult, but it’s a collective difficult situation we’re all in,” the Liverpool captain told Amazon Prime.

“Between Mo and the club, things are going on. For the consequences, he’s not here today to help us get the three points.

“But I don’t think anything changes in our determination in order to get results for this football club.”

The centre-half went on to add: “I don’t think I’m the one to speak about if someone has to apologise for something.

“It’s him airing his feelings over the last couple of days. And that’s something the club has to deal with, and obviously me as well.

“If I look at the dressing room, Sunday, the day after, nothing has really changed. The task was that we have responsibility, not only to ourselves, but to the whole football club, and to all the fans in the world, to perform.”

Van Dijk also reiterated that Mo Salah was involved in team training after his post-Leeds outburst.

What did Arne Slot have to say about Mo Salah?

Arne Slot’s perspective, as ever, remains hot property for the media.

The former Feyenoord boss offered a particularly interesting line when it came to the prospect of the 33-year-old’s potential reintegration.

Under heavy pressure from Clarence Seedorf on Amazon Prime, the Liverpool boss said: “You say everyone makes mistakes in life, so the first thing should be: Does the player think he’s made a mistake as well.

“I haven’t said I won’t talk to him.

“The next question is: Should the initiative come from me or from him? Now, that’s another question to answer.”

