What Liverpool fans told Arne Slot early during Inter clash in clear response to shock Mo Salah comments

Arne Slot scratches his face at the San Siro.
(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s travelling contingent made it clear to all concerned that Arne Slot retains the faith of the fanbase.

The visiting Reds were heard singing the Dutch head coach’s name in the first half of action at the San Siro as the Merseysiders took on Inter Milan in the Champions League.

This follows a set of explosive comments made by Mo Salah in the aftermath of Liverpool’s 3-3 draw with Leeds United.

Arne Slot shown support in Inter Milan vs Liverpool clash

Arne Slot looks on at the San Siro.
(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Times Sport journalist Hamzah Khalique-Loonat shared on X (formerly Twitter) that Liverpool fans could be heard chanting Arne Slot’s name in the 10th minute of action.

It’s fair to say that Salah’s latest, rare appearance in front of the media has divided much of the online Liverpool fanbase.

Some have been quick to turn on the former Feyenoord boss, suggesting that the 47-year-old had scapegoated the right-sided winger. Others have been quick to point out that the Egyptian King’s performances have hardly justified ongoing selection in the starting-XI.

Is Salah in the wrong?

It’s worth emphasising from the off that Mo Salah is perfectly entitled to have an emotional reaction to his lack of involvement in recent weeks.

He has, categorically, been one of the greatest to pull on the famous red shirt.

However, it would be entirely unfair on Arne Slot to suggest that our number 11 hasn’t been far from his best in the 2025/26 season.

Mo Salah’s 2024/25 stats Mo Salah’s 2025/26 stats
0.56 xG 0.47 xG
0.38 non-penalty xG 0.47 non-penalty xG
1.67 chances created 2.87 chances created
8.02 touches in opposing box 7.74 touches in opposing box

* Mo Salah’s stats in the Champions League over the last two seasons (Fotmob)

Albeit, things have been masked in Europe to a certain degree, thanks in no small part to opposing playing styles suiting Liverpool considerably more than what they’ve faced in the Premier League.

Regardless, there’s a time and a place to express concern over managerial decision-making. And that time is never right in the middle of a slump when the club is desperate for a united stance.

Slot shouldn’t be sacked

Arne Slot blurry in the background behind Mo Salah in the foreground.
(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Not that the fanbase’s opinion on the matter will prove to be the final word on the matter of Slot’s future, but it certainly helps to keep the Premier League winner in his role for the foreseeable.

That position will quickly change, of course, if the Reds continue to struggle for consistency heading into the second half of the campaign.

In the meantime, however, Salah’s comments should, in our view, bear absolutely no weight with regard to how the hierarchy perceives the Liverpool boss’ future.

The message, for now, is clear. Arne Slot continues to receive the backing of the club’s key decision-makers.

Which is perhaps bad news for Mo Salah and his own Anfield future.

  1. Great result after the events of the last couple of days. Our first goal should have stood but disallowed after a too long VAR check. Our penalty shouldn’t have been but in all fairness I think justice was done. Onwards and upwards Reds! YNWA

    1. Hi Gerry, thanks for the comment! Completely agreed on both calls – smacks of the officiating team trying to make up for the earlier mistake… either way, think we got the result that performance warranted! We’ll take it :)

