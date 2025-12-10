Seedorf confronts Slot on TV with Liverpool boss forced to clarify Salah stance

Images via Amazon Prime Video Sport on YouTube

The focus around Slot and Salah continues to dominate discourse as Liverpool’s Champions League win in Milan was followed by an unexpected on-air debate.

Slot questioned by Seedorf in Milan

Before kick-off, Clarence Seedorf suggested Mo Salah’s recent words reflected “a lack of communication” from the club, particularly from Arne Slot himself.

“That’s your opinion,” the 47-year-old replied with a smile on Amazon Prime Video Sport.

The four-time Champions League winner pushed again, arguing the club should be initiating an apology and that the Egyptian deserved clearer guidance.

“You say, ‘everyone makes mistakes in life’, but does the player know he’s made a mistake?” our boss said.

“I haven’t said that I’m not going to talk to him… should the initiative come from me? That’s another question.”

He attempted to redirect focus towards the players who delivered in Italy. “The focus tonight should be on Virgil, Ibou Konate… he’s had a few difficult moments recently but he played an outstanding game today.”

That intent to protect the squad echoed his previous appreciation for the travelling support, when he said the away end showed “we are all there for each other, we fight together”.

Liverpool win again without Salah as Slot addresses the debate

After the match, Slot clarified the exchange (via Liverpoolfc.com) after being questioned in his press conference.

“No. I’m happy that you asked that question because Clarence said ‘in his opinion’… I didn’t say anything about who should make the first step,” he explained.

“So, I am happy that I can clarify that… it was his opinion.”

That clarification lands after an intense week in which Salah’s own comments escalated the situation.

The No.11 had claimed the club were “throwing me under the bus”, insisting his relationship with the manager had suddenly vanished.

But the facts are unavoidable. We lost six of seven with Salah in the team. Without him: four unbeaten – two wins, two draws – the only setbacks coming via a deflection against Sunderland and a collapse at Leeds.

The result highlighted just how professional the group were in Milan, ending Inter’s 18-match unbeaten Champions League home run thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai’s 88th-minute penalty.

Even without the former Roma winger on the pitch, the side kept their composure and delivered a result that keeps us firmly in the automatic qualification fight.

It all shows that the players are fighting for the former Feyenoord coach, even if Salah feels the relationship has broken down.

The supporters made that clear too, backing the team when the noise around the club was at its loudest.

Now the tension shifts towards Brighton, where the legendary forward’s future will again be central to the narrative.

Another omission could define the rest of his Liverpool career, while a recall would raise a fresh set of questions.

What remains undeniable is that Slot is steering us back in the right direction, and both manager and player will need to find common ground soon so we can continue pushing together.

You can watch Slot’s post-Inter Milan press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

