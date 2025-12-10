Curtis Jones delivers powerful message on team unity following Salah saga

Liverpool have shown yet again that we remain united, even after a week dominated by uncertainty surrounding Mo Salah and questions over our manager.
Curtis Jones, speaking with BBC Sport’s Aadam Patel, made it clear that our players have not wavered in their support for Arne Slot.
Jones on Slot and squad unity
Curtis Jones speaking in the mixed zone last night:
“We always are (behind Arne Slot).”
“Everyone knows how much of a legend Mo is. The situation he has is not for me to say.” #LFC pic.twitter.com/nZGWUSNGBr
— Aadam Patel (@aadamp9) December 10, 2025
“The manager is dealing with everything,” Jones said.
“He’s human at the end of the day… he’s a positive man, always makes a change, and the style of play has changed a bit. He’s hungry as ever, exactly the same as us, and he’s in it there with us as well.”
The midfielder’s comments underline the collective mentality within the Liverpool squad, which has been tested in recent weeks by Salah’s suspension from the team after his post-Leeds comments.
Despite the distractions, our players produced a professional and exceptional performance in Italy, with Dominik Szoboszlai’s 88th-minute penalty ending Inter Milan’s 18-game unbeaten home record in the Champions League.
Performing for Slot without Salah
Jones’ words echo sentiments expressed by other senior figures in the squad.
Andy Robertson praised Salah while noting the importance of team unity and responsibility in the changing room, emphasising that we are all together despite the challenging circumstances.
Virgil van Dijk also stressed that the squad remains focused on getting results, acknowledging the difficulties but insisting that nothing has changed in the dressing room’s determination.
Our 1-0 win in Milan highlights that the team is capable of performing at the highest level even in turbulent times.
With Salah set to be the focal point ahead of the Premier League clash with Brighton, Slot faces crucial decisions about reintegration.
For now, the squad is showing resilience, professionalism, and unwavering loyalty to our manager – a message Curtis Jones made crystal clear.
Liverpool fans can take confidence in knowing that, despite recent turmoil, we are moving in the right direction both on and off the pitch.
Should keep his mouth shut and concentrate on trying to be a Liverpool player which I have doubts about, doing a Beckham scrounging for the captain’s armband not a hope in hell
The dressing room will be split, some like the Dutch players who never get dropped will support the manager. When you are winning games all the troubles are wiped away, the pressure on slot will diminish. But it works both ways, if results keep getting worse in the premier league the decision to make Salah the scapegoat will come back to HAUNT slot. According to Arne slot Salah was dropped because there were gaps in the midfield between transition, when we lost the ball to the counter. He’s right, but it was the same on the left with Gakpo and Kirkez. Playing four midfielders as we did against inter Milan definitely improved us without the ball, we were compact and only conceded one chance the whole game. But I would say this why doesn’t slot play Salah up front? You don’t need to track back as a striker with four midfielders behind you. Isak the other night, what did he do. Salah is a proven goalscorer who scored 34 goals and made 20 assists last season, why can’t you play him up front with wirtz or ekitike. Salah has been made the scapegoat, to distract the blame for the bad signings and the bad results. Edwards Hughes and FSG made the decision a while back to throw Salah under the bus, slot is just the yes man who has no say whatsoever on what’s happening at Liverpool on or off the pitch.