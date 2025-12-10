Curtis Jones delivers powerful message on team unity following Salah saga

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have shown yet again that we remain united, even after a week dominated by uncertainty surrounding Mo Salah and questions over our manager.

Curtis Jones, speaking with BBC Sport’s Aadam Patel, made it clear that our players have not wavered in their support for Arne Slot.

Jones on Slot and squad unity

Curtis Jones speaking in the mixed zone last night: “We always are (behind Arne Slot).” “Everyone knows how much of a legend Mo is. The situation he has is not for me to say.” #LFC pic.twitter.com/nZGWUSNGBr — Aadam Patel (@aadamp9) December 10, 2025

“The manager is dealing with everything,” Jones said.

“He’s human at the end of the day… he’s a positive man, always makes a change, and the style of play has changed a bit. He’s hungry as ever, exactly the same as us, and he’s in it there with us as well.”

The midfielder’s comments underline the collective mentality within the Liverpool squad, which has been tested in recent weeks by Salah’s suspension from the team after his post-Leeds comments.

Despite the distractions, our players produced a professional and exceptional performance in Italy, with Dominik Szoboszlai’s 88th-minute penalty ending Inter Milan’s 18-game unbeaten home record in the Champions League.

Performing for Slot without Salah

Jones’ words echo sentiments expressed by other senior figures in the squad.

Andy Robertson praised Salah while noting the importance of team unity and responsibility in the changing room, emphasising that we are all together despite the challenging circumstances.

Virgil van Dijk also stressed that the squad remains focused on getting results, acknowledging the difficulties but insisting that nothing has changed in the dressing room’s determination.

Our 1-0 win in Milan highlights that the team is capable of performing at the highest level even in turbulent times.

With Salah set to be the focal point ahead of the Premier League clash with Brighton, Slot faces crucial decisions about reintegration.

For now, the squad is showing resilience, professionalism, and unwavering loyalty to our manager – a message Curtis Jones made crystal clear.

Liverpool fans can take confidence in knowing that, despite recent turmoil, we are moving in the right direction both on and off the pitch.

