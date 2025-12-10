Carragher reignites debate with fresh Salah comments on night of San Siro win

Images via CBS Sports Golazo on YouTube

Liverpool arrived in Italy needing a performance that cut through all the noise, with every moment leading up to kick-off dominated by the ongoing fallout from Mo Salah’s Leeds comments.

Speaking on CBS Sports’ Champions League coverage, Jamie Carragher was once again asked to discuss the situation, and the Bootle-born former centre-back did not shy away from giving his view.

Carragher questions Salah timing ahead of crucial match

Their back-and-forth began when Salah posted a picture of himself in an empty gym at the AXA Training Centre.

In response, Carragher wrote on X: “I’m not sure I’ve wanted Liverpool to win a game more than tonight for a long time! Come you mighty [Reds]”.

The 46-year-old then went further on air. “I’m desperate for them to get a win tonight,” he said.

“Obviously I had my say on it last night and I don’t want to revisit that. But I was a bit frustrated when I saw that post today.”

Asked to explain the frustration, he added: “He doesn’t mention Liverpool tonight playing in a game. Liverpool are playing a big game tonight that’s more important in San Siro.”

This latest take follows his earlier criticism on Monday Night Football, when Carragher said Salah had tried to ‘throw the club under the bus’, with his comments making headlines everywhere.

Carragher discussion contrasts with Liverpool unity in Milan

The clash in Milan came after one of the toughest weeks of Arne Slot’s reign.

All the talk before, during and after the San Siro success centred around Salah’s outburst, yet the group responded with the kind of control and resilience we expect from a Liverpool side pushing to restore momentum.

We are unbeaten in four matches without our No.11, with two wins and two draws, and the only dropped points coming via a freak Sunderland deflection and our own chaos at Elland Road.

The night at San Siro showed something important. The players fought for our boss, even if Salah thinks his relationship with the Dutchman has broken down.

The supporters backed the 47-year-old throughout, even after the public show of distrust from one of the club’s greats.

And the squad delivered a display built on focus, organisation and work-rate, qualities highlighted after Dominik Szoboszlai’s late penalty ended Inter’s 18-game unbeaten home run in the Champions League.

Carragher, a football pundit, is within his rights to criticise Salah and former players like Dejan Lovren backing the Egyptian, show many are on his side of the argument too.

It’s just sad that a time when the players pulled together and the fans in Milan were on the same page, it feels like the rest of the fanbase are being torn apart because of what our No.11 did at Elland Road.

It leaves Slot with a major decision ahead of Brighton, with the Egyptian soon heading to AFCON and Liverpool performing better in his absence.

Another game without Salah could raise even more questions, but the priority remains unity, progress and results.

On that front, Milan showed we are still moving in the right direction.

You can watch Slot’s post-Inter Milan press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

