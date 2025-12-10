Carragher’s frustration grows as Salah posts again without acknowledging Reds

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool moved a step closer to automatic Champions League qualification with a hard-fought win in Milan, yet events off the pitch continue to distract from a crucial moment in our season.

Salah cryptic post adds new layer to ongoing tension

Mo Salah has now added further intrigue to his situation by posting another cryptic Instagram story, sharing an image of himself sat on a bench looking across an empty field with no text or caption.

The Egypt captain opted not to acknowledge our 1-0 victory away to Inter Milan, nor did he share a message of support for his team-mates following an exceptional Champions League performance.

This mirrors his previous message-free update from the AXA Training Centre gym on the day we played in Italy.

A moment that prompted a firm reaction from Jamie Carragher who said he was “a bit frustrated” that the forward “doesn’t mention Liverpool tonight playing in a game”, comments that came after the 47-year-old had already taken to social media to express his feelings.

Andy Robertson also gave a measured perspective on the wider situation, admitting it was “a tough situation obviously” while reminding everyone that we’re talking about “one of the greatest players to ever play at this club”, something which highlighted both the respect Salah commands and the difficulty of the current standoff.

Salah’s suspension from team activity came after speaking publicly in a manner the club deemed unacceptable, and while he is entitled to frustration over his playing time, the consequences are now unequivocal.

Salah, Slot and what comes next for Liverpool

Arne Slot faced enormous pressure heading into Milan, with all pre-match discussion still dominated by the aftermath of the 3-3 draw at Leeds and the Egyptian’s remarks afterwards.

Instead of fracturing, the squad appeared galvanised.

We ended an 18-game Champions League home run for Inter thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai’s late penalty, with our latest ever away winning goal in the competition.

We have now avoided defeat in four straight matches without the No.11 starting, winning twice and keeping two clean sheets – in stark contrast to losing six of the previous seven with him involved.

Those numbers do not mean Salah is finished, but they explain why Slot now faces one of the defining selections of his reign.

Another matchday absence before the forward departs for AFCON could accelerate a potential exit, particularly given the noise surrounding how the relationship between the 47-year-old and the Premier League legend currently stands.

The sad reality is that a situation which should unite us is instead edging supporters towards an unnecessary choice between manager and goalscorer.

What happened in Milan showed how strong we can be when everyone pulls in the same direction, and the hope now is that the coming days allow the Dutchman and the club icon to find enough common ground to move us forward again.

