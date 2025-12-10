4 duels won: James Pearce praises Liverpool colossus who ‘hardly put a foot wrong’ against Inter

Image via The Redmen TV

James Pearce was keen to praise one Liverpool player who ‘hardly put a foot wrong’ in their win over Inter Milan on Tuesday night.

Mo Salah’s explosive outburst after the Leeds game on Saturday ensured that the post-match spotlight was firmly on him when it could otherwise have been on Ibrahima Konate after the defender’s impetuous concession of the penalty which triggered the Whites’ comeback in the final 20 minutes.

The 26-year-old had already faced plenty of criticism over his performances this season, with Jamie Carragher saying that he’s been enduring a ‘nightmare’, but he was involved in a far more positive sense at the San Siro.

Liverpool’s number 5 was unfortunate to have a first-half goal disallowed as VAR harshly deemed Hugo Ekitike culpable of a deliberate handball, but he put that misfortune behind him to deliver a commanding performance at centre-back.

Pearce praises Konate’s performance against Inter

In reviewing the match for The Athletic, Pearce wrote: ‘Konate has been lucky to keep his place in the team, given the alarming errors he has made in recent months, but he hardly put a foot wrong alongside Virgil van Dijk.

‘Inter’s top goal threat, Lautaro Martinez, had only one opportunity, when he darted ahead of Van Dijk, but his header was pushed away by Alisson.’

The journalist also referenced post-match quotes from Arne Slot in which the Liverpool head coach was keen to highlight Konate’s ‘very good game’ and expressed his delight at the Frenchman’s performance.

Konate was so much better for Liverpool last night

There’s no denying that it’s been a difficult season for the Reds’ number 5, who’s been guilty of costly misjudgements such as the penalty he so needlessly gave away at Elland Road last weekend.

However, just as the 26-year-old will be criticised for such errors, it’s only right that he’s commended when he puts in a performance like he did last night.

The Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle awarded Konate 7/10 in his post-match player ratings and lauded a ‘dominant display’ from the France international, whose statistics from the San Siro clash also paint a positive picture.

As per Sofascore, he won four of his six duels, made three clearances and one interception, completed 100% of his dribbles and 90% of his passes, and he also found a teammate with five of his eight attempted long balls.

Pearce has rightly lauded the Frenchman’s display at the San Siro. The big thing for the defender will now be to back it up with a succession of consistently strong displays and maintain the standards which made him an indomitable figure at the back alongside Van Dijk in last season’s Premier League title triumph.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Inter Milan press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: