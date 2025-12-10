Italian panel try to expose Van Dijk who expertly silences studio

Pictures via Sky Sport Italia

Liverpool’s win at the San Siro offered plenty of drama, but the narrative off the pitch in Italy may have been almost as interesting as the win we secured.

Van Dijk addresses Wirtz penalty and VAR decisions

During an interview with Sky Sport Italia, Virgil van Dijk was shown different angles of the foul on Florian Wirtz that led to Liverpool being awarded a late penalty.

The Italian presenters appeared eager to suggest we had been fortunate, but our captain chose a measured response.

“The referee gives it, so, I think the goal that we scored from the corner should also make it 1-0, maybe it’s to be equal, I don’t know,” he said.

The Dutchman highlighted that while the penalty was awarded, we had also been denied a legitimate goal earlier.

Ibou Konate’s header was ruled out after the ball struck Hugo Ekitike’s arm at close range.

The incident sparked debate, yet both decisions aligned with the laws, even if they defied common sense.

Van Dijk’s calm assessment reinforced the idea that, in football, decisions often even themselves out over the course of a game.

Liverpool’s penalty debate and broader context

Andy Robertson echoed similar concerns over timing, noting that if it takes five to seven minutes for a VAR decision, the original ruling should generally stand.

He admitted the spot-kick we received may have been slightly generous but recognised that it was correct in context.

Similarly, Rio Ferdinand called the chalking off of Konate’s goal “very harsh” while questioning why refs do not check the monitor sooner – to maintain flow.

Van Dijk’s measured approach is emblematic of our squad’s discipline.

With the focus off the pitch on the Salah controversy, Liverpool secured a vital away win through Dominik Szoboszlai’s late penalty – ending Inter Milan’s long unbeaten run in the Champions League.

The captain’s comments underlined that while VAR debates will always swirl, our team remains united and professional, a point further illustrated by how we collectively saw out the win despite scrutiny.

The leadership on the pitch, exemplified by Van Dijk, ensured that even amidst questioning from Italian TV, we maintained perspective and composure – putting results first and letting the football speak for itself.

