Report: Liverpool showing ‘strong interest’ in UCL winner who’s ‘seriously considered’ Reds move

Liverpool are reportedly showing a ‘strong interest’ in a Champions League-winning forward who had apparently given ‘serious’ consideration to joining the Reds earlier this year.

The LFC-related headlines this week have been dominated by the fallout from Mo Salah’s explosive interview after the 3-3 draw at Leeds last Saturday, and it remains to be seen what it might mean for his future at Anfield.

Even if the Egyptian does see out the remaining 18 months of his contract, attention seems to be turning towards a long-term successor on the right flank, with reports emerging over the past 24 hours that personal terms have been agreed with Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

Liverpool appear to be also looking towards prospective recruitment on the other side of their forward line, according to an update from Mark Brus for the Daily Briefing.

Liverpool showing ‘strong interest’ in Bradley Barcola

The Reds are understood to be ‘showing a strong interest’ in Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola, who’s also admired by Real Madrid and both Manchester clubs and could conceivably be made available for transfer as he isn’t a guaranteed starter in Luis Enrique’s side.

Although PSG are reportedly planning to try and tie down the 23-year-old to a new long-term contract, some sources have claimed that the France international would be ‘open’ to assessing his options.

Could Liverpool tempt Barcola to Anfield in 2026?

French football journalist Fabrice Hawkins claimed last month that Barcola had ‘seriously considered’ an approach from Liverpool in the summer transfer window, which suggests that the forward’s head could be turned if the Reds were to go back in for him in 2026.

Our dearth of left-sided options has been laid bare by the injury to Cody Gakpo, which has left 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha as the only natural alternative in that position, and Arne Slot hasn’t entrusted him with many Premier League minutes despite some impressive cameos.

A Champions League winner with PSG last season, Barcola has five goals in the current campaign but only two since mid-September, and all of that tally has been accrued in Ligue 1 (Transfermarkt).

Nonetheless, he boasts some excellent underlying performance numbers in relation to positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year, as evidenced by figures from FBref (see below).

Per 90 minutes Percentile Non-penalty xG 0.47 99th (top 1%) Progressive passes received 14.83 99th Touches in attacking penalty area 8.51 98th Assists 0.42 96th Pass completion 83.5% 93rd

While Liverpool might plausibly try to land the 23-year-old once more after their apparent summer approach, much could depend on how determined PSG are to keep him, and whether or not he pushes for an exit.

It’s one to keep an eye on in the coming months to see if there are any significant developments.

