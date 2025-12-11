Haaland backs Salah in Carragher row and puts Liverpool back in the spotlight

Pictures via CBS Sports Golazo on YouTube

The latest chapter in the ongoing Salah situation took an unexpected twist during Manchester City’s post-match coverage on CBS Sports Golazao.

In the interview, Micah Richards opened with a simple check-in and Erling Haaland quickly joked: “I’m getting nervous with Jamie Carragher in the studio!”

The room burst into laughter before Carragher replied: “You don’t need to be nervous, Erling. Don’t be nervous.”

The Norway international was then asked who he preferred between Carragher and Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger.

“I mean, I think I have to say Rudiger now because Carragher is a bit of a loose cannon now,” he said, which drew another round of laughter from Richards and the panel.

Haaland’s comment lands as Salah tension continues

The forward later joked that he would need to “bring my father” if he were to appear with Carragher on the ‘Stick To Football’ podcast with Roy Keane, prompting Carragher to answer: “It’s a deal!”

But beneath the humour, the timing was notable for us given everything surrounding Salah this week.

Carragher has been right at the centre of the debate after the Egyptian spoke emotionally following the Leeds draw, with the former defender arguing on air that “I thought it was a disgrace what he did after the game.”

That criticism intensified after Salah posted his gym picture at the AXA Training Centre (which Erling Haaland liked), something that also led Carragher to comment publicly: “He doesn’t mention Liverpool tonight playing in a game. Liverpool are playing a big game tonight that’s more important.”

All of this sits against a backdrop where Arne Slot has had to navigate a storm while trying to keep us focused on the pitch.

Liverpool progress without Salah adds another layer

The tension has also been magnified by the bare results.

We had lost six of the last seven with Salah involved before this run, but across the four matches without him we are unbeaten, with two wins and two draws.

Had it not been for a freak deflection at Sunderland and self-inflicted chaos against Leeds, it could have been even stronger.

The 1-0 win away at Inter showed exactly what we are still capable of when the group is aligned.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s 88th-minute penalty didn’t just end Inter’s long unbeaten Champions League run; it demonstrated that we are still fighting for our head coach, even in the middle of a difficult narrative.

That performance was a reminder of what pulling together looks like.

Liverpool have shown we can function professionally and win big away matches without the No.11, but Slot now faces a major decision before Brighton – whether to involve him again or risk another step toward what could be the end of his Anfield chapter, especially with AFCON approaching.

It should never reach a point where supporters feel they have to pick between Salah and Slot.

Milan proved what unity can deliver, and we can only hope the two men at the centre of this issue can find common ground, so we can concentrate on climbing the table and getting back to where we belong.

