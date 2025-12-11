Emery gives blunt response on Elliott dilemma leaving future in limbo

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool find ourselves watching a difficult situation unfold from a distance, as Harvey Elliott’s season at Aston Villa has drifted into uncertainty at the worst possible time.

Emery outlines reality of Elliott situation

Speaking before Villa’s Europa League tie with FC Basel, Unai Emery gave a clear but worrying assessment of where things stand, as relayed by Jacob Tanswell for The Athletic.

“We are speaking with him and about his situation,” the Spaniard said. “He is not here with us. Hopefully, we can get the best for him and the best for us.”

“I respect him as a player and as a person,” the former Arsenal manager added.

“He is training well, but we have one circumstance with him. Hopefully, we can get a solution for him to try to play consistently and try to continue in his career with us or not.”

Emery then confirmed: “Firstly, my decision is a sport decision and secondly, he’s on loan playing with us. He’s not definite to move to us with a permanent contract.”

The 22-year-old’s problem is simple but severe.

Because Elliott has already played for us and Villa this season, a third club is not possible under FIFA rules, meaning his only route back onto a pitch – if Villa continue to overlook him – would be reintegration under Arne Slot.

Liverpool angle: decisions loom over Elliott

The midfielder has made just five appearances at Villa Park, and only two starts, despite an obligation to buy being triggered at 10 games.

Earlier this week, our boss offered a frank take on the situation in his pre-Leeds press conference, stating that he had “only spoken to him once or twice” and that Villa must answer questions about his minutes.

That line drew strong criticism from academy journalist Lewis Bower, who used X to question the handling of a player who came through our system with such promise.

Elliott’s frustration is understandable ahead of a World Cup year, the England Under-21 international made 149 appearances for us and many thought he was set for stardom.

With reintegration now the only guaranteed route to regular football, all eyes turn back to Liverpool as we weigh what is best for a much-loved player who could be offered an olive branch from his club.

