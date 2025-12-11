Liverpool winger breaks silence with emotional update after unexpected injury setback

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s preparations for a demanding winter schedule have taken an unwelcome turn following a message from one of our brightest young attackers.

This update came directly from Kaide Gordon, who confirmed on Instagram that he has torn his meniscus.

The 21-year-old described it as “the worst news I could have got”, adding: “So disappointed to say I have torn my meniscus and will be out for some time… this one will hurt for a while but I will be back.”

It is a bitter blow for the winger who has fought hard to rebuild his momentum after missing the entire 2022-23 campaign with a long-term issue.

Gordon had begun to rediscover the form that once made him Liverpool’s youngest ever FA Cup goalscorer.

He scored on debut against Shrewsbury in January 2022 and had been impressing again for our Under-21 side this season.

Before this setback he had produced numbers that were encouraging for all of us, hitting four goals and four assists in eight outings and averaging 4.5 successful dribbles per 90 minutes.

That form placed him in contention for a role in Arne Slot’s matchday squad during a spell when Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Federico Chiesa have all been unavailable.

He even trained before our previous Champions League fixture against PSV Eindhoven.

Gordon injury impact on Liverpool squad

This injury also ends any realistic chance of the forward earning a January move, something under-21 boss Rob Page had recently discussed when he said that if the youngster maintained his levels “there will be people at the door to take him, no doubt.”

The coach had urged the No.49 to keep showing the same consistency, and those comments appeared well-timed given Gordon’s trajectory.

His progress had also been highlighted when Ian Doyle noted that Jurgen Klopp “really likes him”, underlining how highly regarded the former Derby County man has been across two different managerial regimes.

What this means for Gordon’s season

Given the absences in attack and his recent involvement around the first team, supporters will naturally feel this is a difficult moment for us and for the England youth international.

Gordon was a substitute in the Carabao Cup defeat to Crystal Palace in October and had hoped to push for more senior minutes.

Instead, the injury means another spell of recovery, a frustrating pattern for a player who had been showing the confidence and sharpness that once marked him out as a future Anfield regular.

But the youngster’s message ended with determination, writing: “I will be back”, and we will all hope this latest setback does not halt a career that has repeatedly shown elite potential.

