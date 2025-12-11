‘A little bit sad’ – Gary Lineker dismayed after seeing social media post from Mo Salah this week

Images via Carl Recine/Getty Images and The Rest Is Football

Gary Lineker expressed his dismay at the chain of events involving Mo Salah over the past week.

After being omitted from the Liverpool starting XI for the third time in seven days, the Egyptian let loose on Saturday night in a fiery interview which has triggered enormous reaction across the footballing landscape.

The 33-year-old didn’t travel with the Reds squad for the Champions League clash against Inter Milan in midweek, instead posting a photo of himself in the AXA Training Centre gym on Instagram on the day of the match.

On Wednesday, he took to the social media site again to share a cryptic image of himself sat on a bench and looking across an empty field, again with the notable absence of any accompanying text or caption.

Lineker laments ‘sad’ Salah situation

Speaking on The Rest Is Football, Lineker believes that Salah might now have regrets over his public tirade last Saturday and hopes that the winger can reconcile with Arne Slot before flying out to Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next week.

The former Match of the Day host said: “I find it a little bit sad, yeah. Obviously lot of the footballing world are attacking Mo, and I understand why.

“I just hope his legacy is not spoiled here. I think he’s just got a bit emotional and he got caught out at the wrong time having not been brought on. I wonder if he regrets it now. I saw him post on Instagram of him just in the gym, totally on his own.

“I hope they can find a way out of this. Maybe Mo can go, ‘Well, you know, I’m sorry. I got a bit emotional. I shouldn’t have done it, blah blah blah’. That might sort it out. Otherwise, what they’re going to do at the weekend now, I suspect he’ll be out again because he’s got the Africa Cup of Nations.

“If they can have some kind of a peace conference before he goes, kiss and make up, go away, play the Africa Cup of Nations, come back refreshed, reinvigorated, perhaps slightly apologetic…it’d be awful if it ended kind of miserably after such a wonderful nine years.”

Hopefully Salah’s Liverpool career won’t end on such a low ebb

Lineker’s comments about Salah possibly regretting his actions echo what Steven Gerrard said in recent days, and those two ex-players had refreshing views on the situation in welcome contrast to the fire being spat by many other pundits who are only too happy to pile on the 33-year-old.

If the winger isn’t able to make peace with Slot and the club and ends up departing Liverpool unceremoniously next month, it’d be a crying shame for such a glittering Anfield career to end.

If that does happen, many will argue that the Egyptian brought it on himself by going nuclear in a public setting, but it still wouldn’t feel right for his time on Merseyside to end on such a low ebb.

Rather than merely venting at Salah, Lineker has taken into account the human side of this story and recognised that it’d be terrible for the forward’s LFC legacy to be forever tarnished by one ill-judged rant.

Even if it doesn’t happen before he goes to AFCON, hopefully the 33-year-old and Slot can make amends and put this unsavoury episode to one side, with the player getting back to creating positive on-field headlines instead of what’s dominated the discussion boards in recent days.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Inter Milan press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: