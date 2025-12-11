Report: Antoine Semenyo agreement reached as Liverpool and Man City set for transfer tussle

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Manchester City could seemingly be set for a frantic tussle in the race to sign Antoine Semenyo.

A number of reliable reporters have confirmed that the Reds’ interest in the Bournemouth winger is genuine, and as David Ornstein outlined for The Athletic last month, the Ghana international has a £65m release clause which remains valid until mid-January.

The Reds are understood to have several alternatives lined up as a potential Plan B if they’re unable to land the 25-year-old, but it appears that they’re prepared to fight it out for the Cherries maestro.

Liverpool agree personal terms with Semenyo

According to sources for CaughtOffside, Liverpool have now agreed personal terms with Semenyo and matched Manchester City’s offer for the forward, who’s set to be left with a choice between the two clubs.

His £65m clause is active until 10 January, with a separate £60m clause due to come into effect next summer.

It’s claimed that the Bournemouth winger won’t rush into a decision on his future and has yet to indicate a preference for either of the two clubs with whom he’s agreed terms.

Could Semenyo be Salah’s long-term successor at Liverpool?

With doubts arising over Mo Salah’s future after his explosive public outburst last weekend, the timing of Liverpool’s reported agreement on personal terms with Semenyo appears to be opportune.

The hope is that the Egyptian can reconcile with Arne Slot and the Anfield hierarchy and not leave under a club next month, but even if his exit isn’t that immediate, FSG must now be giving serious consideration to life after our number 11, who’ll turn 34 next summer.

The Bournemouth attacker got off to a flier this season with six goals in his first seven Premier League games (including two against the Reds), but he hasn’t netted in his last seven appearances dating back to a 3-1 win over Fulham at the start of October (Transfermarkt).

Semenyo’s underlying performance metrics over the past 12 months (as seen in the table below, citing figures from FBref) indicate that he willingly carries out the off-the-ball duties that some pundits have accused Salah of shirking.

Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Blocks 1.92 99th (top 1%) Aerial duels won 2.12 97th Clearances 1.11 84th Tackles 1.56 82nd

The reported agreement on personal terms indicates that Liverpool are serious with their interest in the 25-year-old, and that he would give strong consideration to signing for the Reds, although the same could be said for Man City.

With the transfer window reopening three weeks from today, the Ghanaian’s future is set to be a hot topic of discussion in the run-up to Christmas and the New Year. What happens next will be compelling to witness.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Inter Milan press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: