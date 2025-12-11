Liverpool now set to beat rivals to sign promising new centre back – report

(Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s work behind the scenes continues to intensify as we look to strengthen our long-term defensive structure during a season where our centre-back situation has already dominated the conversation.

Mail Sport journalist Lewis Steele reports that we are “closing in” on the signing of 15-year-old Celtic prospect Dara Jikiemi, with the move described as heading in a positive direction.

The update comes after online account Secret Scout first flagged our interest, and Steele later confirmed that progress has been made.

Jikiemi, a young defender highly regarded in Scotland, is viewed as a long-term investment rather than an immediate first-team option.

He would follow a familiar path too, with Ben Gannon-Doak making the same journey from Celtic Park to our academy before eventually moving to Bournemouth in the summer.

Liverpool focus on defensive stability amid Guehi uncertainty

The need to build for the future at the back has been obvious for some time.

A move for Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi in January still feels unlikely, particularly after Gregg Evans wrote that “Liverpool would still like to sign Guehi, but the chance of that happening in January is slim”, noting the complexities around his contract situation and Palace’s stance.

Those comments underline why the club continue to recruit younger defenders with high potential, creating succession plans rather than relying solely on major mid-season deals.

Our back line has also faced scrutiny this year, with Ibou Konate enduring a difficult campaign.

His involvement in Leeds United’s comeback last weekend brought heavy attention, especially after Josh Williams wrote that it becomes “so much harder to win when one of your centre-backs keeps setting fire to the house”.

That context explains why we are acting early to secure promising young defenders like Jikiemi.

Liverpool planning beyond the immediate pressure

The pressure on Arne Slot has been intense in recent weeks, but the 47-year-old has continued to push for greater long-term balance in the squad.

We have already seen how much structure matters in Europe, with Dominik Szoboszlai’s late penalty in Milan securing a vital Champions League victory and showing that our system still functions when the defensive shape holds firm.

Adding a teenager like Jikiemi fits the wider Liverpool model of identifying talent early, developing it through Kirkby, and providing depth that can eventually support the first team.

The Manchester City decision to take Kaylum Moss from our academy this week also reinforces why we must continually replenish our youth ranks.

Liverpool know that centre back is an area requiring investment, both for the present and the future.

Jikiemi may be one for further down the road, but securing him now would be another proactive step towards rebuilding defensive depth and ensuring that the mistakes we have seen this season do not repeat themselves for years to come.

