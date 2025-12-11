“Liverpool’s stance is…” – The Athletic detail what Salah now ‘needs to’ do after public tirade

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

The future of Mo Salah has become a hot topic of discussion after his much-discussed public outburst last weekend.

Having been left out of the starting line-up for the third game in a row in Liverpool’s 3-3 draw at Leeds, the Egyptian told reporters after that match that he now has ‘no relationship’ with Arne Slot and claimed that certain individials at Anfield have ‘thrown me under the bus’ (Sky Sports).

The 33-year-old was duly omitted from the Reds’ squad for their midweek win away to Inter Milan, with Henry Winter opining that Saturday’s home fixture against Brighton – the last before the winger departs for the Africa Cup of Nations – should be his final one for the Merseyside club.

How do Liverpool chiefs feel about Salah after public tirade?

On Thursday morning, The Athletic published a comprehensive overview of Salah’s viable destinations if he were to leave Liverpool in 2026, and outlined how Anfield chiefs feel about the player after his tirade last weekend.

They reported: ‘Liverpool’s stance is that they don’t want to sell. Senior club figures have pointed to the fact that Salah is under contract until the summer of 2027 and his recent spell out of the starting line-up was only viewed as a temporary measure.

‘They are bewildered at the speed at which things have unravelled, but there is also a feeling that the ball is in Salah’s court and he needs to tell the club what his intentions are. If he wants to leave, he needs to outline how that can happen, and Liverpool can then react.

‘There is also an acknowledgement, however, that if Salah’s stance remains hardline and no resolution can be found, then the situation would become untenable.’

The door seems open for Salah to stay if he wants

It’d appear that, as Clarence Seedorf suggested on Prime Video Sport this week, the door remains open for Salah to stay at Liverpool if he’s prepared to make amends with Slot and show contrition for his public outburst.

How much willingness there is on the player’s part to reconcile with the head coach is what could determine whether there’s a way back for him at Anfield.

The upcoming AFCON offers a timely opportunity for the 33-year-old to get away from the drama on Merseyside and divert his attention to the pursuit of continental glory with Egypt, in the hope that storm may have abated by the time he returns from the tournament in Morocco.

It also seems clear that, as Slot seemingly hinted after the win against Inter, the onus is on Salah to extend the olive branch to him if peace is to be made and the winger is to get back into the starting XI.

Liverpool seem prepared to let the player depart if he feels that the situation is past the point of no return, but the hope remains that he will apologise over what happened last Saturday and that one of the greatest Anfield careers of all time won’t end in a depressing anti-climax not befitting of his achievements in L4.

