‘Gone down well’ – Slot did something earlier this week that Liverpool players absolutely loved

For all the adversity which has afflicted them this season – much of it self-imposed – Liverpool proved in midweek that they’re still capable of rising to a big challenge.
The mood music going into the Champions League clash against Inter Milan on Tuesday was rather sombre, off the back of two frustrating draws in the Premier League (on top of the six defeats we’d already shipped) and the fallout from Mo Salah’s public comments last weekend.
The Egyptian was duly omitted for the fixture at the San Siro, and with Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa ruled out through injury and illness respectively, it left Arne Slot with a severe shortage of senior forwards to face the Nerazzurri.
However, the Liverpool head coach was sufficiently pragmatic to deploy a 4-4-2 formation with a diamond midfield in which Ryan Gravenberch sat deep and Alexis Mac Allister operated just behind a front two of Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike.
Formation tweak went down a treat with Liverpool players
The tactical shift worked a treat as the Reds came away victorious, even if it took a late Dominik Szoboszlai penalty to settle the match, and the overall team performance was one of the best that we’ve produced all season.
In his latest Liverpool Confidential roundup for Mail Sport, Lewis Steele noted that the switch to the 4-4-2 diamond had ‘gone down well’ with the players, and many within the squad believe that it helps to bring the best out of the group and incorporate as many senior figures into the starting XI as possible.
The reporter added that many of the players are firmly behind Slot in the wake of Salah’s comments last Saturday, and that the Dutchman has the backing of the Anfield hierarchy.
Will Slot stick with the 4-4-2 diamond for Liverpool v Brighton?
With so few senior forwards at his disposal, the 47-year-old was somewhat forced into that change of formation, but it evidently had the desired effect and appears to have been very well received by the squad.
Whether or not he’ll stick with it for the Brighton game on Saturday is another matter – a draw against Inter would still have been a passable result, but nothing less than victory will suffice at the weekend.
Also, with Florian Wirtz having much more of an impact after coming on than Isak had in his 67 minutes on the San Siro pitch, does Slot start the German instead of the ex-Newcastle striker? If so, where does he play in relation to Ekitike?
What works in one game is by no means guaranteed to succeed in another, but the effective imposition of the 4-4-2 diamond in Milan and the ongoing absence of Gakpo (and most likely Salah) would make it logical to stick rather than twist.
Unfortunately Conor Bradley is suspended against Brighton, thus depriving us of the attacking threat he can provide from right-back, but Joe Gomez can certainly be trusted in that role.
We trust in Slot to go with the personnel and tactical setup that he thinks would give Liverpool the best chance of picking up three points on Saturday.
You can watch Slot’s full post-Inter Milan press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:
We need to stick to the team that won at Inter,
were we can barring injuries.
We proved that we don’t need Salah to win that will throw him under the bus even further because he has the opinion that we not capable of winning without him.
If this system is the best thing since sliced bread why did it take slot so long to implement it. There’s no doubt on here that everyone thinks that all the defeats this season, all the mistakes by the defence, all the poor performances by the new signings, all the wrong team selections, and tactics and substitutes by slot are down to one man, Salah. This guy who’s carried Liverpool for several years, he won the league for slot last season scoring 29 and making 18 assist in the premier league. You’ve got to laugh.
Has Salah been any worse than konate, van dijk, gakpo wirtz Alexis mac allister, Isak gravenberch Jones kirkez etc. So everything is ok again just because we beat a toothless inter Milan and played four midfielders. We played four midfielders against Leeds at 68 minutes when Alexis mac allister replaced wirtz , then we had five midfielders when endo on 83 minutes replaced gakpo, Salah didn’t play in that
game, we were terrible without the ball. Why is Salah getting all the blame while slot and the new signings are blameless. One of the greatest players to have ever played for Liverpool has been badly treated. Pick the best Liverpool 11 of all time and you’ll see Salah as the best right winger in the history of the football club.
1st rush 346 goals
2nd hunt 285 goals
3rd SALAH 250 goals
A winger getting 250 goals and he’s called a disgrace.
What is a legend at Liverpool football club
Dalglish
Souness
Gerrard
Hughes
Neal
Jamie carragher isn’t.
Jamie carragher isn’t, although he thinks he is lots of games. But playing under defensive coaches like benitez and houllier. Far easier to defend sitting deep and counter attacking.
Just one more point.
Salah as a winger has scored more goals than anyone else in premier league history. More than Ryan Giggs
Much harder to score playing out wide.
You won’t see his like again.
4231 is slot’s preferred formation. Fingers crossed…