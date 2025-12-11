Salah warned that path back to Liverpool could be blocked unless apology comes

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mo Salah continues to dominate the narrative after the events at Elland Road, leaving questions over how and when he might return to the squad.

On Match of the Day, Leon Osman suggested that the Egyptian’s route back is far from straightforward.

“I think it’s a long way back without an apology, from Salah, just from his own actions,” he said, highlighting that while a return is possible, it won’t be simple.

Osman also acknowledged that while Isak could be swapped for Salah within the formation deployed in Italy, the timing makes it difficult to bring him back immediately.

Sutton and Osman on Salah’s Liverpool challenge

Chris Sutton was unequivocal in his assessment: “It’s not Arne Slot’s problem, this is Mo Salah’s problem. He has to come out and apologise.

“I wouldn’t put him back in the team. I wouldn’t let him back in the squad.”

The former striker emphasised that the relationship between Arne Slot and the forward has been undermined by public comments and internal tension.

The situation follows another cryptic Instagram post from Salah on Wednesday, showing him sat alone on a bench in a park, with no caption, and no acknowledgment of our 1-0 Champions League victory at Inter Milan.

It is another sign of the uncertainty surrounding his future, after our team secured a vital away win thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai’s late penalty, ending Inter’s long unbeaten home run in the competition.

Liverpool continue strong form without Salah

Even with our prized forward absent, Liverpool remain unbeaten in the last four matches, including two wins and two draws, showing resilience and unity in the squad.

Andy Robertson praised our No.11 for his past contributions while confirming the team is focused on internal cohesion and supporting the head coach.

Virgil van Dijk similarly remained tight-lipped, insisting that while the situation is difficult, our collective determination to secure results for the club has not wavered.

The coming weekend’s Premier League clash against Brighton will be the first true test of whether Salah’s involvement resumes, or if the forward faces further time away from the squad.

With AFCON looming and performances improving without him, our manager faces a crucial decision that could define the remainder of the season for both player and club.

Fans can only hope for a resolution that unites the squad and allows us to concentrate on climbing the Premier League table while keeping our Champions League hopes alive.

