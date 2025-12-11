Steele lifts lid on Liverpool dressing room stance after Salah chaos

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The mood around our training ground continues to dominate discussion as questions persist over how Liverpool move forward from the most turbulent week of our season.

Mail Sport reporter Lewis Steele has claimed that conversations inside the building point towards strong backing for Arne Slot after the fallout from the winger’s explosive interview following the Leeds draw.

Arne Slot has endured intense scrutiny in recent weeks, particularly after the post-match comments from our No.11 put their working relationship under a spotlight.

According to Steele’s report, several key figures inside the squad – including Curtis Jones, Alisson and Dominik Szoboszlai – have spoken up for the 47-year-old, emphasising their respect for his methods and the clarity of his communication.

The article suggests that those closest to the dressing room believe the group are even more aligned with the former Feyenoord coach, after the Salah incident.

Liverpool backing for Slot grows amid Salah suspension

Steele notes that many players have discussed how the tactician gets the best out of them, even if recent results had not always shown it.

That was evident during the 1-0 Champions League win at Inter Milan, a performance shaped heavily by the Dutchman’s 4-4-2 diamond and capped by Szoboszlai’s late penalty.

The chants for our boss inside the San Siro were loud, clear, and timely.

There is also mention of strong support from those upstairs, with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes both present in Milan when the decision to omit Salah was in action.

Their involvement underscores that the Egyptian’s suspension from team action was not the call of a single man but a collective decision.

Salah future uncertain as Liverpool thrive without him

It remains true that the forward is entitled to feel disappointed at not starting matches, but speaking publicly in the manner he did has brought consequences that will linger over Kirkby before Brighton’s visit.

Liverpool had lost six of seven with him in the side, but without him we are now unbeaten in four – two wins, two draws – and showing signs of rediscovering our structure and belief.

The debate over whether he should immediately return to the line-up will dominate the build-up to the weekend, especially with AFCON fast approaching.

Internal voices remain mixed, with some urging calm and common sense.

Steven Gerrard’s argument is that the winger “needs to apologise” but that “we need him” – calling for calm heads and amicable resolution.

Others take a different view, such as former Egypt forward Mido, who believes the best place for our No.11 “is to go to the Saudi League”.

Those contrasting opinions create a natural tension, but the unity shown in Milan proved this squad are still fighting for the Dutchman, regardless of the uncertainty surrounding one of our greatest goalscorers.

The hope now is that everyone involved finds a route back to pulling in the same direction, because Liverpool are at their best when we stand together rather than choosing sides.