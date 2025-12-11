Steele lifts lid on Liverpool dressing room stance after Salah chaos

The mood around our training ground continues to dominate discussion as questions persist over how Liverpool move forward from the most turbulent week of our season.
Mail Sport reporter Lewis Steele has claimed that conversations inside the building point towards strong backing for Arne Slot after the fallout from the winger’s explosive interview following the Leeds draw.
Arne Slot has endured intense scrutiny in recent weeks, particularly after the post-match comments from our No.11 put their working relationship under a spotlight.
According to Steele’s report, several key figures inside the squad – including Curtis Jones, Alisson and Dominik Szoboszlai – have spoken up for the 47-year-old, emphasising their respect for his methods and the clarity of his communication.
The article suggests that those closest to the dressing room believe the group are even more aligned with the former Feyenoord coach, after the Salah incident.
Liverpool backing for Slot grows amid Salah suspension
Steele notes that many players have discussed how the tactician gets the best out of them, even if recent results had not always shown it.
That was evident during the 1-0 Champions League win at Inter Milan, a performance shaped heavily by the Dutchman’s 4-4-2 diamond and capped by Szoboszlai’s late penalty.
The chants for our boss inside the San Siro were loud, clear, and timely.
There is also mention of strong support from those upstairs, with Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes both present in Milan when the decision to omit Salah was in action.
Their involvement underscores that the Egyptian’s suspension from team action was not the call of a single man but a collective decision.
Salah future uncertain as Liverpool thrive without him
It remains true that the forward is entitled to feel disappointed at not starting matches, but speaking publicly in the manner he did has brought consequences that will linger over Kirkby before Brighton’s visit.
Liverpool had lost six of seven with him in the side, but without him we are now unbeaten in four – two wins, two draws – and showing signs of rediscovering our structure and belief.
The debate over whether he should immediately return to the line-up will dominate the build-up to the weekend, especially with AFCON fast approaching.
Internal voices remain mixed, with some urging calm and common sense.
Steven Gerrard’s argument is that the winger “needs to apologise” but that “we need him” – calling for calm heads and amicable resolution.
Others take a different view, such as former Egypt forward Mido, who believes the best place for our No.11 “is to go to the Saudi League”.
Those contrasting opinions create a natural tension, but the unity shown in Milan proved this squad are still fighting for the Dutchman, regardless of the uncertainty surrounding one of our greatest goalscorers.
The hope now is that everyone involved finds a route back to pulling in the same direction, because Liverpool are at their best when we stand together rather than choosing sides.
You can watch Slot’s post-Inter Milan press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:
Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile
Liverpool thrive without him Yano.. 2 wins in 4 games, with pts dropped vs 2 newly promoted sides leaving the PL champions 10th. “Thriving”.
You’ve got to laugh, unless you are in the dressing room nobody knows what’s going on. Winning games is everything, for confidence, for the manager ect.
You can keep on playing four midfielders but it will diminish the attacking football .
What it tells me is that we can’t defend without the ball unless we pack the midfield.
The plan this season and the 450 million spend was a 4231. With Salah and wirtz and Isak in the team, ekitike cover. Kirkez before Robertson.
The two in midfield was gravenberch and Alexis mac
allister. With szoboszlai as attacking midfielder. Diaz was sold so Rio the best young player in a decade would be played.
Why has that 450 million plan fallen apart then.
So now slot hae dropped and discarded our number one goalscorer and assists maker. He’s said to Chiesa you won’t be playing, Rio will never get the games to improve and where does wirtz play.
Right through Liverpool football club from the youth set up they are playing 433 . When you are packing the midfield you might stop the rot but it won’t stop the decline. We spent 450 million and paid Salah 400,000 a week to regress with a more defensive game. So this is why we paid 116 million for wirtz, 130 million for Isak and 80 million for ekitike to pack the midfield and help the defence. It’s a joke.