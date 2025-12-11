Mido claims only one solution left for Salah amid Liverpool stand-off

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s dressing room dynamics remain firmly under the microscope as the fallout from the Leeds draw continues to shape the conversation around Mo Salah.

Former Egypt striker Mido, speaking on Sky Sports News, delivered a stark assessment of the situation now surrounding our No.11.

“I think it’s time for him to leave,” he said, immediately signalling where he believed the relationship between the winger and Arne Slot now stands.

The 42-year-old argued that once a player “loses this confidence with the manager… it’s hard to be fixed,” a line that will add further weight to the ongoing debate around whether the pair can repair their fractured connection.

Mido’s view on Salah and Middle East admiration

The ex-Tottenham forward highlighted the admiration Salah commands across the region, saying the Liverpool talisman is “a legend in the whole Middle East” and “an idol for all the young kids.”

He listed Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar and Kuwait as nations where people “have so much respect for Salah and for what he’s done in the game,” before stating plainly: “I really think the best place for him to go is to go to the Saudi League.”

Mido also described it as a “strong… competitive league,” pointing out that it is now broadcast “in more than 90 or 100 countries,” with big names arriving each season.

His previous comments in February 2024 on X about contracts already being signed for a move to the Gulf will perhaps show how reliable of a source the ex-pro is, however his understanding of the status of Salah is certainly relevant.

Liverpool’s current position without Salah

All of this comes at a moment when we are performing better without Salah in the starting line-up.

We lost six of seven when he was in the side, yet across the next four matches without him we remain unbeaten: two wins and two draws.

The Sunderland equaliser came from a freak deflection and the Leeds meltdown was self-inflicted, but the broader trend has shown clearer patterns under our 47-year-old boss.

Chris Sutton’s belief is that “he has to come out and apologise” before returning, meaning an exit could become the right idea if that apology never arrives.

The Champions League win at Inter Milan strengthened that stance further.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s 88th-minute penalty ended Inter’s 18-game unbeaten European run, and the display showed once again that our squad is still fighting for Slot despite the noise surrounding Salah.

Liverpool have now kept as many clean sheets in the last four games (2) as in the previous 15 combined.

We also sit ninth in the Premier League with the chance to climb again when Brighton visit Anfield this weekend.

The question is whether the Egyptian returns to the squad before departing for AFCON, or whether another matchday absence pushes him closer to the outcome Mido is now recommending.

For a club built on unity, the hope remains that this does not become a permanent divide between Salah and our manager.

But right now, all eyes are on what decision comes next.

