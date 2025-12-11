Gerrard urges common sense as Salah situation threatens to spiral

Pictures via TNT Sports Football on YouTube

Mo Salah remains at the centre of discussion after the explosive comments following our draw at Leeds, with questions over whether he will return to the squad in time for the Premier League clash against Brighton.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Steven Gerrard urged calm, highlighting that while Salah’s interview contained some “wrong” lines, the Egyptian remains vital to our side.

“I think, as someone connected to the club… we all know that he’s done this explosive interview.

“He said a couple of lines within the interview that are wrong and I think he needs to apologise for that,” Gerrard explained, calling for a measured response from everyone involved.

Gerrard highlights Salah’s importance to Liverpool

The former captain also stressed that Salah’s quality cannot be underestimated, describing him as a world-class footballer and Liverpool’s best scorer, who helped us secure last season’s league title.

“From a fan point of view and an ex-player point of view, I wanted to put some common sense into it.

“He’s a world-class footballer. We need him and hopefully the situation can be sorted out in the coming hours and days,” he said.

While Gerrard emphasised a route back, he called on Virgil van Dijk, as captain, to help mend the relationship and reintegrate Salah into the squad, echoing the sentiment he shared earlier this week.

Do Liverpool perform better without Salah?

Even without him, Liverpool have shown resilience, securing a vital Champions League win at Inter Milan thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai’s late penalty, ending the Italian side’s 18-game unbeaten home run.

Our unbeaten run of four games since the Leeds draw, including two wins and two draws, demonstrates the squad’s professionalism and unity under Arne Slot, despite the ongoing uncertainty.

Meanwhile, Jamie Carragher criticised the winger for going public with his comments, labelling the actions a “disgrace” and warning that publicly undermining the club damages both relationships and trust.

Both Gerrard and Carragher are unhappy with Salah but there’s no suggestion this needs to be the end, and when two club legends speak about another – supporters will listen.

The upcoming Premier League match against Brighton will likely determine Salah’s short-term future, with Slot facing a difficult decision on whether to reinstate our star forward.

For now, Liverpool fans can take comfort in the squad’s ability to perform collectively, with the hope that common sense and leadership will see Salah and the club reunited for the remainder of the season.

You can watch Slot’s post-Inter Milan press conference via Empire of the Kop on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile