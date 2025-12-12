Slot gives key five-man availability update ahead of Brighton clash

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool face Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield this Saturday in what could be a tricky test for our title-defending squad.

Liverpool squad fitness update ahead of Seagulls clash

Arne Slot, has provided clarity on some injury doubts after the midweek Champions League win at Inter Milan, in his pre-Brighton press conference.

Slot confirmed that Federico Chiesa, sidelined with illness, is back in training: “Federico is not ill anymore.

“He trained yesterday and he trained today again, so I assume he’s ready to be in the squad tomorrow again,” he said on Friday.

However, the situation is more serious for Wataru Endo and Cody Gakpo. Slot warned, “It’s going to be weeks. With Cody it’s a muscle injury and Wata is an ankle injury.”

The Dutchman also revealed that he will monitor the condition of Alexander Isak after the trip to Italy, noting:

“Alex also got a knock in the first half, so let’s see how he has recovered from that today – if he’s able to start tomorrow and, if he’s able, I make the decision to start them [Isak and Hugo Ekitike] again together, or we do it in a different way.”

This continues the concerns highlighted after Isak struggled against Inter Milan, with one analyst stating he: “really struggled with the physicality and intensity of tonight”.

If Chiesa is back but Gakpo remains sidelined and Isak is limited, the burden will fall heavily on Hugo Ekitike to lead our attack.

With Mo Salah yet to be fully reintegrated, the Reds’ frontline could be significantly trimmed, making Slot’s team selection even more crucial.

Salah, Isak and Liverpool’s attacking options

The spotlight will inevitably fall on whether Salah will feature before his AFCON departure.

Slot confirmed he had yet to speak in detail with the Egyptian forward: “I will have a conversation with Mo this morning.

“The outcome of that conversation determines how things will look [on Saturday],” leaving fans anxious to see if our No.11 will be welcomed back into the squad or remain sidelined.

With Chiesa back and Ekitike ready to shoulder responsibility, Slot’s decisions will shape how Liverpool approach Brighton.

His careful management of injuries and forward options could be decisive if we want to extend our unbeaten run and keep momentum heading into the festive period.

