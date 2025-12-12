Former midfielder hints at shock twist in Salah situation as pressure grows on Slot

(Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

The build-up to Liverpool’s meeting with Brighton has shifted into unexpected territory as more voices suggest the ongoing Mo Salah crisis may be deeper than anyone imagined.

Zenden on Salah saga and Liverpool’s rising pressure

Speaking to us exclusively via BetVictor, former Reds midfielder Boudewijn Zenden suggested that “there is more to it than the view that we can have on it,” opening the door to the idea that Salah’s recent public comments form only one part of a wider issue.

He stressed that the Egyptian, who has been monumental for us and one of the Premier League’s defining forwards, is now facing a period where performances have dipped, which he insists is “normal” because players are human.

The Dutchman argued that Arne Slot must prioritise the team, even if that means leaving out a player who has defined our success since 2017.

Zenden admitted he believes it is “very hard for Salah to take,” but warned that going public with frustration means “you’re actually trying to force your way out,” and that this risks damaging the way he eventually departs Anfield.

His words carry extra weight after Steven Gerrard’s recent view that Mo Salah must apologise because “he said a couple of lines within the interview that are wrong and I think he needs to apologise for that” – a reminder of how explosive the Elland Road outburst was within the walls of our club.

Jamie Carragher’s own analysis also forms part of this shifting narrative, with his recent piece highlighting that Salah’s attempt to undermine the manager “has had the opposite effect” as our Champions League win in Milan demonstrated, where the squad showed they are still fighting for our head coach.

Zenden also questioned how limited the communication seems to have been between the pair since Leeds, with Slot insisting in his pre-Brighton press conference that he has no update on whether Salah will return to the side.

That leaves supporters and journalists waiting to discover on Saturday whether the No.11 is in the squad at all.

Liverpool vs Brighton prediction and Salah dilemma

Opta’s supercomputer gives us a 52.8% chance of beating Brighton, even though we remain tenth in the Premier League after a turbulent start as reigning champions.

Our form without Salah starting – unbeaten in four, including that superb late win in Milan – adds another layer to Slot’s decision-making.

Brighton have never beaten us in consecutive league games and arrive without a December league win since 2020, but Slot’s biggest call does not involve tactics.

Everything hinges on whether he believes Salah can return to the squad without an apology, especially with AFCON days away and speculation intensifying over his long-term future.

Zenden’s warning that Salah is “moving on thin ice” reflects the reality that another matchday absence – after a week where the team proved they can win without him – could accelerate conversations about an exit.

The unsettling part for us as supporters is how this saga has almost forced everyone to pick a side when, as Zenden put it, Salah and Liverpool should be aligned.

With a crucial league game ahead and our season finally moving in the right direction, the hope is that our manager and our long-standing goalscoring force can find a way back to working together.

Because another chapter written without him at Anfield might be the clearest sign yet that the end is coming sooner than expected.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile