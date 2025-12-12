Report: Liverpool could have ‘big part to play’ in transfer ‘domino effect’ involving £70m beast

Liverpool could reportedly have a ‘big part to play’ in a prospective transfer ‘domino effect’ in 2026.
The Reds infamously had more than one metaphorical hand on Marc Guehi at the end of the summer, having agreed a £35m deal with Crystal Palace, only for the south London club to pull the plug on the move in the dying hours of deadline day.
That dramatic U-turn has proven to be a major sliding doors moment for LFC, who’ve been plagued by defensive issues this season (38 goals conceded in all competitions) and have been operating with just three senior centre-backs after the sickening ACL injury to Giovanni Leoni.
Liverpool could be involved in centre-back transfer ‘domino effect’
On Friday, Mark Brus reported for the Daily Briefing that Liverpool could at the epicentre of a potential ‘domino effect’ of centre-back transfers in January and next summer.
One source for the publication has said that Guehi has ‘one foot out the door’ as he nears the end of his contract at Selhurst Park, with Palace identifying Sporting Lisbon defender Ousmane Diomande as their ‘priority target’.
However, the Portuguese champions are set to firmly rebuff any interest in the 22-year-old, who has a release clause of €80m (£70.1m).
Brus added that the Eagles’ determination to sign the Ivory Coast international doesn’t ‘necessarily’ aid Liverpool’s chances of landing Guehi, for whom the Reds are ‘no longer in pole position’.
Should Liverpool consider Diomande as Plan B if Guehi is a no-go?
For all the money spent on new signings last summer, Arne Slot has now found himself light on centre-backs and forwards, and the addition of the former must be a priority for sporting director Richard Hughes in the January transfer window.
Guehi would obviously be a prime candidate to bolster our ranks in that area of the pitch, but the likelihood of Palace selling to a direct domestic rival mid-season is rather slim, even though the pursuit of Diomande might suggest a certain resignation that their captain will leave in 2026.
If Liverpool get a sense of futility over pursuing the Eagles skipper, could they potentially try to gain a modicum of revenge on the Selhurst Park outfit and hijack a prospective move for the Sporting defender, who’s also been linked with the Reds in recent months?
Having just turned 22 but already surpassed a century of appearances for the Lisbon giants, the towering Ivorian has plenty of experience at a high level whilst still being a few years away from hitting his prime.
He’s renowned for being incredibly composed in possession – his pass success rate of 92.7% places him among the top 2% of centre-backs in Europe over the past year (FBref) – and football scout Ben Mattinson has said (via X) that the defender ‘could become a monster in no time’ and is ‘as big of a no-brainer as you can get’ for clubs seeking a quality young player in his position.
Guehi would remain the most ideal acquisition, but Liverpool shouldn’t disregard the possibility of diverting their attention to Diomande if any renewed pursuit of the Palace captain proves to be a wild goose chase.
