Carragher’s Friday morning take: Salah is misjudging Liverpool fans on Slot

Liverpool supporters have long shown that trophies and loyalty to the club matter more than any individual star, and Jamie Carragher says the latest Mo Salah saga has only underlined that truth.

Slot’s authority strengthened amid Salah controversy

Carragher writes in The Telegraph that despite the Egyptian forward’s explosive comments at Elland Road, Arne Slot has emerged from the week stronger than ever.

“No matter how big the player, match-going supporters will always back a manager who has won trophies and forged a bond with the fans,” he explains.

Slot’s first season delivered the Premier League, and that bond with the Kop is now clear: the fans see him as the embodiment of Liverpool’s values.

Even with a temporary dip in form and questionable tactical decisions, Slot had an “ace up his sleeve; he is a Premier League-winning manager,” Carragher observes.

Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the last four matches, including Tuesday’s Champions League win over Inter Milan thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai’s late penalty, further cemented the manager’s authority.

Carragher highlights how the travelling supporters in Milan were chanting Slot’s name from the start, sending a clear message that they trust our boss above any individual player.

This loyalty contrasts sharply with some sections of Salah’s newer generation of followers who prioritise individual stars over the club.

Salah’s miscalculation and the wider impact

Carragher points out that Salah underestimated the psychology of the Liverpool fanbase.

“If Mohamed Salah’s intention with his grumble in the huddle at Elland Road was to weaken Slot, he must now concede that his misguided actions have had the opposite effect,” he writes.

The pundit has previously criticised the forward for carefully timed public outbursts designed to maximise impact, such as the “thrown under the bus” comment Carragher described as a deliberate tactic to strengthen his position.

His actions in the lead-up to the game in Italy were also viewed by the former defender as another example of a selfish mindset, something he believes are removed from the values of Liverpool Football Club.

While we acknowledge Salah’s contributions over eight years at Anfield, the situation shows how a manager’s relationship with the supporters can override even the greatest player.

Carragher notes that a proper farewell for Salah, ideally involving an apology, would respect his legacy while preserving Slot’s authority.

