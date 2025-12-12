Carragher’s Friday morning take: Salah is misjudging Liverpool fans on Slot

Liverpool supporters have long shown that trophies and loyalty to the club matter more than any individual star, and Jamie Carragher says the latest Mo Salah saga has only underlined that truth.
Slot’s authority strengthened amid Salah controversy
Carragher writes in The Telegraph that despite the Egyptian forward’s explosive comments at Elland Road, Arne Slot has emerged from the week stronger than ever.
“No matter how big the player, match-going supporters will always back a manager who has won trophies and forged a bond with the fans,” he explains.
Slot’s first season delivered the Premier League, and that bond with the Kop is now clear: the fans see him as the embodiment of Liverpool’s values.
Even with a temporary dip in form and questionable tactical decisions, Slot had an “ace up his sleeve; he is a Premier League-winning manager,” Carragher observes.
Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the last four matches, including Tuesday’s Champions League win over Inter Milan thanks to Dominik Szoboszlai’s late penalty, further cemented the manager’s authority.
Carragher highlights how the travelling supporters in Milan were chanting Slot’s name from the start, sending a clear message that they trust our boss above any individual player.
This loyalty contrasts sharply with some sections of Salah’s newer generation of followers who prioritise individual stars over the club.
Salah’s miscalculation and the wider impact
Carragher points out that Salah underestimated the psychology of the Liverpool fanbase.
“If Mohamed Salah’s intention with his grumble in the huddle at Elland Road was to weaken Slot, he must now concede that his misguided actions have had the opposite effect,” he writes.
The pundit has previously criticised the forward for carefully timed public outbursts designed to maximise impact, such as the “thrown under the bus” comment Carragher described as a deliberate tactic to strengthen his position.
His actions in the lead-up to the game in Italy were also viewed by the former defender as another example of a selfish mindset, something he believes are removed from the values of Liverpool Football Club.
While we acknowledge Salah’s contributions over eight years at Anfield, the situation shows how a manager’s relationship with the supporters can override even the greatest player.
Carragher notes that a proper farewell for Salah, ideally involving an apology, would respect his legacy while preserving Slot’s authority.
This statement in quotes below is not true as we have seen boos from fans, chants slot is getting sacked next morning as well as fans leaving the stadium early. By the way, slot is our head coach and not manager. I have always supported slot and definitely not want him sacked. Some of his match game decisions are dubious but I’m sure he will get things right for the team as well as for his own job. As for Jamie carragher, the more he speaks, the more disgust he creates amongst fans.
“No matter how big the player, match-going supporters will always back a manager who has won trophies and forged a bond with the fans,”
The same then is true of pundits who seek out the limelight, who think that they are bigger than the club and players. There was a meeting in September between Liverpool football club and Jamie carragher. The meeting wa because there was concerns about the tone of criticism from Jamie carragher on Liverpool. Several players are now known to not like Jamie carragher. The seven minute rant about Salah as usual went too far, and calling Salah a disgrace .
This is from a man who spat at a child out of his car window. Why is this man the mouthpiece of Liverpool football club. He should have been sacked, he has no right to call anyone a disgrace. Look in the mirror you hypocrite. As for slot football fans are fickle, when you win everything is fine, but when you lose those who are calling his name will be against him.
It’s always been that way. Very few Liverpool manager’s have never got criticised. One win against a toothless inter Milan doesn’t mean much if we dont beat Brighton and spurs. If slot doesn’t get top four he should and will be sacked. One thing is clear, that Jamie carragher will keep pushing for the limelight to get better viewing figures, he has no shame, so don’t expect any different in the future. If there was a vote to replace carragher and Gary Neville most football fans would vote for change, we’ve had more than enough of these twos opinions over the years, lately even their woke political views, what’s that got to do with football is anyone’s guess. One lost every game as Valencia manager and the other gobs at children.
It’s worth cancelling sky just to get rid of these two on your TV. Multi millionaire hypocrisy. You’ve got to laugh.
Other big names like Ronaldo and Messi are known to dislike carragher.