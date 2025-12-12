Liverpool v Brighton preview: Form guide, TV channels, team news and predictions

Images via Liverpool FC

Having enjoyed a morale-boosting win away to Inter Milan in the Champions League this week, can Liverpool carry over their European form into the Premier League on Saturday?

The Reds’ first two domestic matches in December saw them held to frustrating draws by promoted duo Sunderland and Leeds, and it was after the latter game that Mo Salah vented his fury to the wider world, with the fallout continuing ever since.

This weekend, Arne Slot’s side welcome Brighton to Anfield in their final home match before Christmas, and with no Saturday lunchtime fixture, the defending champions have the opportunity to temporarily move into the top six if they can defeat the Seagulls, just as they did in L4 last season.

Ahead of Liverpool’s next test, let’s look at the form guide and team news for the two sides, along with giving our prediction for the result.

Form guide (last 6 Premier League games)

Liverpool: W2, D2, L2, F8, A10, Pts 8

Liverpool had either won or lost in every single match this season until consecutive draws against Sunderland and Leeds last week, and their form has been something of a mixed bag, as illustrated by the even split of wins, draws and defeats in the league since the start of November.

After winning their first five top-flight matches of the campaign, the Reds have been victorious in just two of the subsequent 10. However, a draw or win on Saturday would stretch their unbeaten run in all competitions to five, their longest since seven straight victories in August and September.

Brighton: W3, D2, L1, F11, A6, Pts 11

The Seagulls have had their wings clipped slightly by relinquishing a 2-0 lead to lose at home to Aston Villa and then needing a controversial last-gasp goal to salvage a draw against West Ham at the Amex Stadium.

However, they’ve still one of the form teams in the Premier League over the past six games, and they haven’t gone more than two matches without a victory in the top-flight campaign thus far.

Where can I watch Liverpool v Brighton?

Liverpool v Brighton team news

All eyes will be on the Liverpool team sheet to see whether or not Salah is included, but Conor Bradley is definitely not available due to suspension, while Cody Gakpo, Wataru Endo and Jeremie Frimpong are sidelined. Alexander Isak is also an injury doubt, although Federico Chiesa has now recovered from illness.

Brighton may hope to have Kaoru Mitoma, Yasin Ayari and former Red James Milner back available for Saturday, but it’ll probably come a bit too soon for Solly March, while Adam Webster and Stefanos Tzimas are longer-term injury casualties.

Liverpool v Brighton prediction

Which Liverpool will turn up on Saturday – the one which earned a fully deserved victory at the San Siro on Tuesday, or the rabble which was torn asunder by Nottingham Forest at Anfield recently?

The Reds’ unbeaten run, combiend with a slight stalling of momentum for Brighton, could provide a timely confidence boost for Slot’s side, albeit in the knowledge that they’re up against an opponent who’ve often had our number in recent years.

We’ll go for a home victory by the slimmest of margins, with LFC providing their fans with some pre-Christmas cheer!