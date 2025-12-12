Paul Merson suggests there’s only one reason why Mo Salah might play v Brighton on Saturday

Images via Sky Sports and Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Paul Merson believes that there’s only one circumstance in which Mo Salah will feature for Liverpool in their Premier League clash against Brighton on Saturday.

It’ll be the Reds’ first fixture at Anfield since the Egyptian winger vented his frustrations in public last weekend, having evidently been scorned at being dropped to the bench for three consecutive matches. It’s also the final one before he departs for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) next week.

Much has been said and written about the 33-year-old’s explosive outburst in recent days, although Arne Slot did his best to try and quell the flames by saying at his pre-match press conference on Friday morning that he’ll speak to the player today, with that conversation potentially determining whether or not our number 11 plays against the Seagulls.

Merson doubtful over Salah involvement on Saturday

In his weekly Premier League predictions column for Sportskeeda (published before Slot spoke to the media), Merson defended Salah over his annoyance at being benched, but claimed that the Egyptian is only likely to feature tomorrow if Liverpool are planning for him to leave the club next month.

The Sky Sports pundit wrote: ‘Will the game against Brighton be the final time we see Mohamed Salah in a Liverpool shirt? I think it all depends on what has happened behind the scenes.

‘If Liverpool think Salah will be gone in January, they will give him five minutes against Brighton to say goodbye to the fans at Anfield. If they are not keen on selling him, I doubt he will get a start on Saturday.’

Salah reconciliation seems more likely than a January exit

Merson’s words could send a chill up the spines of LFC supporters – it’s incomprehensible to try and wrap our heads around the notion that tomorrow’s match could conceivably be the last time that one of our greatest-ever players lines out for the club.

However, there’s a couple of reason why we don’t think that frightening scenario is quite so imminent. Firstly, Slot’s public assurance that he planned on speaking to Salah today would appear to open the door to the possibility of a swift reconciliation.

Also, as reported by The Athletic this week, Liverpool are adamant that they don’t want to sell the 33-year-old in the wake of his recent public remarks and are waiting for the player to communicate his intentions to club chiefs.

If Slot doesn’t want to risk the sideshow of the Egyptian’s presence having a destabilising effect tomorrow, we imagine that he won’t consider him for selection and will wait until after AFCON to reintegrate him into the side.

However, if the pair have a constructive discussion today which clears the way for the winger to return against Brighton, his renewed availability should only help the Reds, particuarly with Cody Gakpo sidelined and Alexander Isak an injury doubt.

All eyes will be on the team sheet when it’s published at 1:45pm on Saturday, 75 minutes before kick-off.

You can watch Slot’s full post-Inter Milan press conference below, via Empire of the Kop on YouTube: