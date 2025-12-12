Kerkez claims Anfield must become untouchable again after Inter victory

(Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Liverpool return to Anfield this weekend needing points in the Premier League, but Milos Kerkez believes the San Siro win has arrived at exactly the right moment to push us forward.

Kerkez says Liverpool are “really close together” despite outside noise

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the Hungarian defender stressed the need for complete focus in domestic games, admitting he has already learned that “every game in the Premier League is tough” and that “everyone can beat everyone.”

Kerkez said the midweek victory over Inter Milan offered not just belief but the mental reset we required.

“I’m sure now after the Inter game we will be ready physically, mentally,” he explained, emphasising how important it is for opponents to feel that returning to Anfield “you cannot play easily.”

The full-back added that the group remains united even if results have fluctuated. “Maybe someone thinks we are not, but we are really,” he insisted. “We really want to turn things around… everyone wants to.”

It follows a week where Arne Slot’s side showed impressive resilience and the travelling fans singing the Dutchman’s name in Milan was a reminder of where the real strength of this team lies, reinforcing the message of togetherness Kerkez emphasised.

Brighton test arrives with Liverpool needing points and consistency

Kerkez acknowledged the Premier League table is tightening and that “the points gap is getting bigger,” urging us to “start to make points” beginning with Brighton.

He described the rotation between him and Andy Robertson as a “positive competition” that keeps standards high, crediting the Scotland captain as someone who has “done big things at the club” while helping him adjust to the every-three-days rhythm of top-level football.

The defender also highlighted two clean sheets in the last four games and the value of simply “doing the basics good,” noting how important it is for Alisson and the defensive unit to restore stability.

Kerkez praised Dominik Szoboszlai for his leadership and versatility, saying the midfielder has “taken it to another level” this season.

For a player who has faced public criticism from the likes of Adebayo Akinfenwa and feedback from ex-Red John Arne Riise, it’s good to see his positive mentality and strong belief we can get a result this weekend.

