Bayern update suggests Liverpool have to rethink plans after Salah – report

The latest development from Germany adds another layer to a week where the focus around us has been dominated by uncertainty that stretches far beyond team selection.

Bayern insider Christian Falk reported that the Bundesliga champions are “really, really confident” of keeping Michael Olise and there’s “no chance that anyone can get this player,” a stance that immediately affects the discussion around Salah and what comes next for us.

The club in Munich have also made it clear that our No.11 is not on their shortlist, with Max Eberl deciding the fee and age profile make a move impossible.

Those two pieces of information may feel distant from the Brighton build-up, but for us they sit right at the heart of a moment when every option must be weighed carefully.

We have already lived through a difficult week in which the Egyptian’s post-Leeds comments forced him out of the matchday squad and created the kind of distraction no club wants.

The reaction in Milan showed the strength of Arne Slot’s leadership, with our boss guiding us to a defiant Champions League win built on clarity, organisation and belief.

That 1-0 victory, confirmed by Dominik Szoboszlai’s late penalty after VAR intervened, ended Inter’s long unbeaten run at San Siro and reminded us that this group remains fully committed to their boss.

Liverpool transfer picture shifts as Bayern rule out Salah move

The update from Germany also impacts the long-term recruitment landscape, particularly as previous reports suggested that Olise was Liverpool’s “first choice to replace Salah,” a line that directly connects the French winger to our future planning.

If Bayern stand firm, then the expectation that “Liverpool keep tracking Olise; he’s their first choice to replace Salah” becomes harder to act upon, even with a contract running until 2029.

It also comes at a time when Mido has delivered one of the strongest verdicts on our No.11, insisting that when a player “loses this confidence with the manager… it’s hard to be fixed,”before then advising a move to Saudi Arabia.

That assessment will follow the Egyptian into training this week as he returns from club suspension and Slot decides whether to reintegrate him against Brighton or continue with the formation that has served us well.

Liverpool balancing squad harmony with Salah’s immediate future

We saw in Italy that the players are fully behind the former Feyenoord coach, even after the winger suggested the trust between them had gone.

We are also in a position where another game without our longest-serving attacker could push the relationship to breaking point, particularly with AFCON approaching.

It should never be the case that Liverpool supporters feel they are being forced to choose between Salah or Slot, yet the tension created by recent events has pushed the conversation in that direction.

What Milan proved is that we are at our best when everyone pulls together, and the hope now is that this weekend becomes a step towards unity rather than another chapter of uncertainty.

If Slot and the Egyptian can resolve the issue, then we can move forward as one, focus on climbing the table, and continue building on the resilience we have shown over the past four matches.

