Opinion: Mo Salah was wrong to speak out in public, but his Liverpool story shouldn’t end abruptly

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

What next for Mo Salah at Liverpool after he took the nuclear option of getting his grievances off his chest in public last weekend?

By now we all know the main bullet points of what he said after the 3-3 draw at Leeds, the third game in a row in which he was left out of the starting XI – “the club has thrown me under the bus”, “there is no relationship” with Arne Slot, “someone doesn’t want me in the club” (Sky Sports).

Predictably, the Egyptian’s comments have triggered huge reaction from the wider world, with Jamie Carragher among the most outspoken critics as he labelled the 33-year-old’s comments a ‘disgrace’.

Salah shouldn’t have gone public with his incendiary comments

It’s natural that a player of his talents will be scorned at being left out of the starting XI for several games in a row – something which had never previously happened during eight glorious years at Liverpool – and it’s commonplace for footballers to have grievances that they want to get off their chest.

However, by speaking out publicly, the Egyptian has undermined Slot’s authority and created a further storm around a head coach who’d already been under growing pressure due to the Reds’ poor results this season.

It wasn’t the right thing to do, and the 33-year-old will have known that, as someone who’s revered by almost the entire LFC fan base, he wields a position of massive influence.

The Merseysiders managed just fine without Salah on Tuesday night as they deservedly won away to Inter Milan, and they’ll need to cope without him over the next few weeks while he’s at the Africa Cup of Nations, which’ll offer a glimpse into a post-Mo future for whenever he leaves the club for good.

Salah’s Liverpool career shouldn’t just fade out to anti-climax

Although Henry Winter has argued that it’d be best for player and club to part ways in January, it just doesn’t seem right that one of the greatest Liverpool career of all time should end in such an acrimonious anti-climax.

Life isn’t perfect, and football certainly isn’t, but the Egyptian King deserves to go out on a high for everything that he’s done for LFC, just as Jurgen Klopp did when he received the fondest of farewells in May 2024.

Hopefully Salah and Slot can make amends and that, just maybe, the winger will get his happy ending at Anfield after all.