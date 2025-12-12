Manager with 30 years’ experience gives warning over Salah stand-off

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing for Brighton while the debate around Mo Salah continues to dominate headlines, yet a former Premier League boss believes the issue is far more straightforward than many suggest.

Pulis urges unity amid Salah tension and Slot’s stance

Speaking via BBC Sport, Tony Pulis offered a blunt assessment of the situation, reminding us that both the Egyptian forward and Arne Slot are paid to act “in the best interests of the club, and nothing else should come into it.”

The former Stoke manager stressed that personal disagreements “cannot, and should not, come into the equation,” adding that the 47-year-old Dutchman will simply be picking the team he believes can win matches.

Pulis also noted that Salah must “look up to the stands and see two other great Liverpool goalscorers in Ian Rush and Kenny Dalglish,” recognising that every top player eventually reaches a moment where the club moves on.

His message arrives during a week where Arne Slot’s pre-Brighton press conference raised eyebrows, with the boss refusing to confirm whether a detailed conversation with our No.11 has even taken place since the fall-out at Elland Road.

The lack of a public apology from the Egyptian has added pressure ahead of his final match before AFCON, particularly with the sense that allowing him back in without addressing the comments could undermine the authority of the man who delivered last season’s title.

Liverpool form without Salah adds another layer to decision

The wider context makes the decision even more delicate. We had gone four games unbeaten since the Egyptian was taken out of the starting line-up, with two wins and two draws.

It was also during this period that Steven Gerrard called for “common sense” and insisted “he needs to apologise,” urging everyone to find a sensible way forward from all sides.

Jamie Carragher also argued this week that the Egyptian’s attempt to put pressure on the manager “had the opposite effect,” noting that the Milan away end spent the night singing the Dutchman’s name.

That Champions League victory at the San Siro showed the squad are still fighting for their boss, and the late penalty from Dominik Szoboszlai underlined how others are stepping up during a turbulent spell.

Liverpool need to maintain that unity against Brighton, especially with Opta’s supercomputer predicting a tight encounter at Anfield.

Pulis believes that if Salah does depart in the next window, “let’s hope this spat can be washed away,” allowing supporters to remember the goals and the silverware rather than the fallout.

What happens on Saturday may determine whether this is a temporary rift or the beginning of a permanent separation.

