Manager with 30 years’ experience gives warning over Salah stand-off

Liverpool are preparing for Brighton while the debate around Mo Salah continues to dominate headlines, yet a former Premier League boss believes the issue is far more straightforward than many suggest.
Pulis urges unity amid Salah tension and Slot’s stance
Speaking via BBC Sport, Tony Pulis offered a blunt assessment of the situation, reminding us that both the Egyptian forward and Arne Slot are paid to act “in the best interests of the club, and nothing else should come into it.”
The former Stoke manager stressed that personal disagreements “cannot, and should not, come into the equation,” adding that the 47-year-old Dutchman will simply be picking the team he believes can win matches.
Pulis also noted that Salah must “look up to the stands and see two other great Liverpool goalscorers in Ian Rush and Kenny Dalglish,” recognising that every top player eventually reaches a moment where the club moves on.
His message arrives during a week where Arne Slot’s pre-Brighton press conference raised eyebrows, with the boss refusing to confirm whether a detailed conversation with our No.11 has even taken place since the fall-out at Elland Road.
The lack of a public apology from the Egyptian has added pressure ahead of his final match before AFCON, particularly with the sense that allowing him back in without addressing the comments could undermine the authority of the man who delivered last season’s title.
Liverpool form without Salah adds another layer to decision
The wider context makes the decision even more delicate. We had gone four games unbeaten since the Egyptian was taken out of the starting line-up, with two wins and two draws.
It was also during this period that Steven Gerrard called for “common sense” and insisted “he needs to apologise,” urging everyone to find a sensible way forward from all sides.
Jamie Carragher also argued this week that the Egyptian’s attempt to put pressure on the manager “had the opposite effect,” noting that the Milan away end spent the night singing the Dutchman’s name.
That Champions League victory at the San Siro showed the squad are still fighting for their boss, and the late penalty from Dominik Szoboszlai underlined how others are stepping up during a turbulent spell.
Liverpool need to maintain that unity against Brighton, especially with Opta’s supercomputer predicting a tight encounter at Anfield.
Pulis believes that if Salah does depart in the next window, “let’s hope this spat can be washed away,” allowing supporters to remember the goals and the silverware rather than the fallout.
What happens on Saturday may determine whether this is a temporary rift or the beginning of a permanent separation.
Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile
Now poster took out 6 losses in 7 games but stressed that we have gone 4 games unbeaten without Salah. Why doesn’t poster explain why Liverpool won 5 games in a roll with Salah in the team at the beginning of the season? Compare apple to apple, not apple to orange.
So according to this website we’ve improved since Salah was dropped.
We beat west ham the worst team with wolves in the premier league can’t read too much into that result.
We couldn’t beat newly promoted Sunderland from the championship in fact we should have lost the
game, we were terrible , Salah didn’t play.
We couldn’t beat another promoted team from the championship Leeds, defensively we were inept. Salah didn’t play.
We beat a toothless inter Milan by a goal towards the end of the game, we did look more solid but that was because we packed the midfield with four players. Salah didn’t play.
Previously….
We beat real Madrid it was one of our best performances of the season Salah did play.
We got thrashed by an Average PSV at home Jones played at right back Kirkez was nowhere to be seen a shambles without the ball Salah did play he was poor but so were all the rest.
We lost to forest szoboszlai was at right back, we got ripped appart on the counter, the midfield got sliced open, poor tackling Salah played, but everyone was poor not just Salah.
In conclusion, some of the games we’ve lost this season we had Salah and wirtz in the same team in a 4231. You can’t have two Luxury players that don’t track back. The manager was to blame. He’s also to blame for playing midfielders in defence, especially szoboszlai. We struggle in a 4231, and 433. The midfield not good enough without the ball. I don’t think you can blame Salah on everything, unfair. Nobody criticised him when beat Real Madrid and villa.
I think slot has recognised that you can’t play Salah and wirtz in the same team with the system he wanted to play this season. Salah has been made the scapegoat, because of his age and his wages. Richard Hughes will protect wirtz and others because he bought them. He decided to buy these players. Salah is better off going. Whether we are time will tell.
Wirtz will never score 250 goals and get 100 assists that’s for sure.
We beat villa another decent performance Salah did play