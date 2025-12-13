“I don’t fully understand…” – Paul Ince is baffled by one thing Arne Slot has repeatedly done

Images via Dan Istitene/Getty Images and Liverpool FC on YouTube

Paul Ince has implored Arne Slot to give increased game-time to one Liverpool player who he believes is ‘used too little’ at Anfield.

More than 15 months on from joining the Reds, Federico Chiesa has made just a solitary Premier League start, and that came towards the backend of last season after the top-flight title had already been secured.

The 28-year-old has been utilised more regularly this term, already exceeding his tally of appearances from 2024/25, but he’s still had to be content with trying to impact games off the bench rather than being given a chance to prove himself from kick-off.

Ince wants to see Chiesa given more opportunities

Ince spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport in recent days and made the case for Liverpool’s number 14 to be given more than just cameo appearances from Slot.

The former Reds midfielder said: “Federico Chiesa, another case in point for the club: I’ve always adored him. He’s a fantastic player in one-on-one situations. He has courage and personality and can change matches.

“I feel like he’s used too little, just the last 15-20 minutes – I don’t fully understand why he doesn’t play more.”

Ince is justified in calling for Chiesa to get more game-time

Ince’s words echo that of a large portion of the Liverpool fan base – Slot’s reluctance to give Chiesa more game-time can be difficult to fathom.

Admittedly there have been occasions where the Italian was given the opportunity to start and didn’t make the most of it (e.g. the FA Cup defeat at Plymouth Argyle last season), but with the Reds’ attack less potent now than it had been a year ago, he may justifiably feel bewildered at continuing to be held in reserve.

He recently illustrated his importance to the cause when, deep into stoppage time, he ran back half the length of the pitch to deny Wilson Isidor what would’ve been a winning goal at Anfield, a result which would’ve plunged LFC into even deeper gloom than we’ve already experienced of late.

With Cody Gakpo sidelined and Alexander Isak an injury doubt for today’s match against Brighton, Chiesa must feel that he’ll rarely have a better chance to start in the Premier League for Liverpool, although Mo Salah’s return to the squad may hinder that.

Slot sees the players every day in training, so he’s best placed to judge who ought to be in his starting XI. From what we’ve seen of the Reds’ number 14, though, he’d have every right to feel hard done by at being a perennial substitute.

