‘Accurate’ teaser of 2026/27 Liverpool home kit leaked online with strong hint of 80s throwback

Image via @FumlerRawk on X

We’re not even halfway through the current campaign, but there’s already been some strong hints online as to Liverpool’s home kit for next season.

The Reds made the eagerly awaited return to Adidas earlier this year, an agreement worth more than £60m per annum to the reigning Premier League champions, although results have been largely disappointing in the popular apparel.

The first signs of how the 2026/27 home shirt might look have now been leaked online by sources with a track record for releasing accurate teasers regarding LFC’s kits months ahead of their official release.

Liverpool 2026/27 home kit leak emerges

Graphic designer @FumlerRawk on X – a renowned source for sharing information on Liverpool kits ahead of time – had previously posted a teaser of what our home shirt next season might look like, with a darker shade of red described as ‘active maroon’ and the promise of an incorporated pattern, most likely to be diamonds.

The Footy Headlines website – which is dedicated to highlighting football shirts of the past, present and future – has ‘been informed’ of an updated leak which ‘is quite accurate’, with the speckled diamond design reminiscent of the Reds’ kit of 1989 to 1991.

Leaked new Liverpool kit features some notable throwbacks

Liverpool fans who remember the last league title triumph of the Sir Kenny Dalglish era (the team of John Barnes, Ian Rush, Steve Nicol, Peter Beardsley et al) would likely appreciate the throwback to that vintage if the leaked kit design proves to be accurate.

For a younger generation, the notably darker shade of red is reminiscent of the 2017/18 home shirt, when New Balance switched it up from the more traditional hue with their simple yet beautiful design to coincide with the club’s 125-year anniversary.

The Reds reached the Champions League final in that gem of a kit, but right now it’s far from certain that they’ll even be in the competition next season.

Another question on supporters’ mind and lips is which players will be adorning Liverpool colours in 2026/27? Will it be the first worn by prospective new signings such as Marc Guehi and Antoine Semenyo? Will Ibrahima Konate and Andy Robertson pen contract extensions? Most pertinently of all given this week’s events, will Mo Salah still be at Anfield to wear it?

It won’t be until next May at the earliest that the next home kit is officially unveiled, but the online teaser is nonetheless intriguing to see.

