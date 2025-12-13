Mo Salah teases journos with six-word comments in mixed zone after Liverpool v Brighton

(Photo by Dominic King & Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Mo Salah turned down the opportunity for another chat with journalists in the mixed zone after Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Brighton.

The Egyptian was brought on to the pitch for the injured Joe Gomez 26 minutes into the Reds’ latest Premier League encounter.

From then on, the number 11 delivered a performance to remind the Anfield faithful of his worth to the club, assisting Hugo Ekitike’s lead-doubling effort on the hour mark.

Mo Salah turns down second post-match interview

Dominic King asked Salah whether he fancied another chat with the press following his explosive post-match comments in the 3-3 draw with Leeds.

Rather wisely on this occasion, the former Roma wide man turned down the opportunity, telling those gathered in the mixed zone: “Two minutes in a row? No!”

With Liverpool appearing like they’ve finally turned a corner (we say with some trepidation), another bombshell interview would be the last thing Slot and his men need at this juncture.

The only question that remains is whether or not Mo Salah will still be a Liverpool player after his time at the AFCON.

Did Salah say goodbye to Liverpool fans and the Premier League?

Much will no doubt be made of Mo Salah’s long stay on the pitch to applaud the Anfield faithful at full-time.

If anyone wants our view on the matter, however, we’re yet to be convinced that this was the Egyptian’s final ever performance in the famous red shirt.

He and his entourage, of course, will still have a lot to ponder over the course of his involvement in AFCON.

One would imagine there will be more than one suitor willing to take on the right winger should he need an exit route once the January transfer window opens up in 2026.

Saudi money, for instance, will likewise appeal to Liverpool’s decision-makers who perhaps never imagined they would be able to significantly cash in on the value of the player.

To be 100% clear on the matter, however, our position here at Empire of the Kop remains that we want all parties to hash things out and for Salah to continue his stay at L4 for the foreseeable.

