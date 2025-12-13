(Video) Liverpool fans at Anfield made their feelings crystal clear when Salah was subbed on

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

If the wider world were in any doubt as to how match-going Liverpool fans would react to seeing Mo Salah back on the pitch after his comments last weekend, they got a very firm answer shortly before 3:30pm on Saturday afternoon.

The Egyptian was omitted from the travelling party for the Champions League clash against Inter Milan earlier this week but was restored to the matchday squad for today’s Premier League fixture at home to Brighton.

The 33-year-old was named among the substitutes for the fourth top-flight match in a row, but he was sprung into action much earlier than expected at Anfield.

How did Anfield react when Salah came on?

Joe Gomez – who claimed the assist for Hugo Ekitike’s goal inside 47 seconds – was forced off with injury after only 25 minutes, and Salah was the player summoned from the bench to replace the long-serving defender, with Dominik Szoboszlai shifting to right-back.

When the Egyptian’s name was read over the public address system, approximately 60,000 Liverpool fans in attendance roared emphatically as they gave their unmistakable backing to the club’s third-highest scorer of all time.

Liverpool fans still firmly behind both Salah and Slot

For all that certain factions of the media have tried to instigate an irreconcilable divide between Salah and Slot, match-going Reds fans have shown vocal support for both men this week.

After the head coach’s name was chanted loudly at the San Siro on Tuesday night, the winger came on to a rousing reception this afternoon when he replaced Gomez, eliminating whatever doubt there may have been as to how Kopites would feel about the 33-year-old.

Unsurprisingly, our number 11 was straight into the thick of the action after he took to the pitch as he took possession in the middle third and surged forward before playing a pass to Alexis Mac Allister, whose attempt to tee up Ekitike was cut out when he could viably have gone for goal himself.

Mo Salah remains the Egyptian King to the hardy Liverpool faithful!

